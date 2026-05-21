Maya Jama and Manchester City star Ruben Dias have reportedly split after 18 months of dating.

The pair are said to have called time on their relationship three weeks ago before the Love Island host flew up to Inverness to take part in the latest series of Celebrity Traitors.

According to the Sun, the two have now started deleting photos of their time together from social media.

Jama and Dias started dating back in December 2024 after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester the previous month.

Despite initially trying to keep their fling private, rumours quickly began to spread and the pair were forced to confirm the relationship shortly after.

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