Love Island host Maya Jama 'splits from footballer boyfriend Ruben Dias'
The pair, who met in 2024, are believed to have parted ways after 18 months of dating
Maya Jama and Manchester City star Ruben Dias have reportedly split after 18 months of dating.
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The pair are said to have called time on their relationship three weeks ago before the Love Island host flew up to Inverness to take part in the latest series of Celebrity Traitors.
According to the Sun, the two have now started deleting photos of their time together from social media.
Jama and Dias started dating back in December 2024 after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester the previous month.
Despite initially trying to keep their fling private, rumours quickly began to spread and the pair were forced to confirm the relationship shortly after.
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The presenter had even moved into to Cheshire to be closer to the football star, who has been based in the North West since signing to play for Manchester City.
Prior to dating Jama, Dias dated Portuguese singer April Ivy between 2018 and 2021. He also had a brief fling with Love Island star Arabella Chi between late 2023 and early 2024.
It is well-known that Maya Jama dated the British rapper Stormzy before coupling up with Dias.
The pair first dated from January 2015 until August 2019.
After shocking fans when they suddenly split up, the two reconnected in 2023 and dated for just under a year before calling it quits for good.
The TV presenter was also previously engaged to NBA player and the ex of Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons.