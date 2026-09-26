The alcohol license for the Georgian townhouse frequented by A-listers has been suspended "with immediate effect"

Exterior of Maison Estelle, a £5,950-a-year club club in Mayfair. Picture: Google Maps

By Sophie Clark

A private Mayfair members’ club popular with royals and A-listers has temporarily closed and its alcohol license is under review due to a police probe.

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It is understood that there were several inciting incidents on September 19 which took place outside of the club's premises, including allegations of threatening behaviour and questions over whether a weapon was brandished in a nearby street. The £5,950-a-year club in a Mayfair Georgian townhouse is a popular hub for celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Idris Elba, as well as royals such as Princess Beatrice. Kardashian was on the premises the day before the reported incidents which led to the club's temporary closure. Read more: Man ‘slashed throat of ex’s new partner in Mayfair nightclub’ Read more: Watch robber caught red-handed trying to steal ultra-rare £250,000 Richard Mille after police spot him stalking Mayfair victim

Kim Kardashian seen leaving Maison Estelle on September 18, 2026, the day before the alleged incidents. Picture: Getty

Maison Estelle spokesperson confirmed the closure telling LBC: "We have closed Maison Estelle for a few weeks while we carry out investigations after receiving information from the Metropolitan Police and following a serious public safety matter outside the premises. "The safety of our staff, our members and their guests will always come first." The Metropolitan Police said it has asked Westminster City Council to review Maison Estelle’s licence “on the basis that the premises is allegedly associated with serious crime, or serious disorder, or both”.

“A private hearing took place on Thursday, 24 September and the venue’s alcohol licence was suspended with immediate effect. A further hearing will be held in due course,” said the Met Police. According to the council, Maison Estelle did not oppose the Met’s application at the hearing. In relation to the weapon allegation, a spokesperson for the force said: “The circumstances remain under investigation, including whether a firearm – or imitation firearm – was involved. “No injuries were reported.”

Kit Harrington seen attending Maison Estelle on October 27, 2021. Picture: Getty