Mayor apologises after editing out rival politician from photo from Remembrance Day event
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A town mayor has apologised after editing out a rival politician from a Remembrance Day event.
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Leigh Redman, a Labour councillor edited out Conservative councillor Diogo Rodrigues from the photo which was taken at an event in Bridgwater, Somerset, on Sunday.
Cllr Redman apologised for any "offence and upset" caused to Cllr Rodrigues.
"I recognise the importance of the occasion and regret that the post has become a distraction from what should be a day of remembrance and respect," he added.
The edited photo was also used on Bridgwater Town Council's official press release about the service, after it was provided by Cllr Redman.
Cllr Redman said in a social media post: "I apologise for any offence and upset caused to Cllr Rodrigues by a photograph shared following Remembrance Sunday.
"I recognise the importance of the occasion and regret that the post has become a distraction from what should be a day of remembrance and respect."
Redman and Rodrigues are both councillors and also leaders of their respective party groups on the Somerset Council - which is holding elections next year.
Rodrigues was previously Bridgwater mayor when he was a member of Labour.