The mayor of Bath has resigned after he shared social media posts suggesting that arson attack in Golders Green was insurance fraud and an ‘Israeli false flag operation’.

“Cllr Pankhania again apologised for his interactions on X, and reiterated that he has spent his life working with all communities, whilst acknowledging the hurt he had caused. In resigning, Cllr Pankhania is taking clear personal responsibility for his actions.

The Lib Dems said in a statement yesterday: “Cllr Bharat Pankhania has offered his resignation from the position of Mayor of Bath and from the Liberal Democrat Group on Bath and North East Somerset Council, from which he had already been suspended. Both these resignations have been accepted.

Dr Cllr Bharat Pankhania resigned from his party and Mayoralship and apologised ‘profusely’ for his actions.

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“As a Group and as a Party, we reject discrimination wherever it occurs and reiterate our stance against antisemitism.”

The Mayor’s Office said in a statement: “The Charter Trustees of the City of Bath can confirm that Councillor Professor Bharat Pankhania has resigned from his position as Mayor of Bath.

“The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Ian Halsall and senior Charter Trustees will cover all civic engagements until the Annual General Meeting on Saturday 6 June 2026 when the next Mayor will be elected.”

He issued an apology after sharing the posts last week.

“I have been made aware that I have reposted or replied to some posts which have never aligned to my values and beliefs, and which are abhorrent," Dr Pankhania, a Liberal Democrat councillor on Bath and North East Somerset Council, said in a social media post on X.

"I am incredibly apologetic that I have not lived up to the standards I set myself.

"I have of course deleted them, and I wish to apologise unreservedly."

Gas canisters kept in the ambulances exploded after they were set alight, with nearby homes evacuated as a precaution.

Residents described being woken in the early hours by the noise, with the force of the explosions blowing out windows, including those of the nearby synagogue.

Two men - aged 47 and 45 and of British nationality - who were arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life have been released on police bail.