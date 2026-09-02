The Labour politician, 55, was found guilty by a magistrate last month of keeping an unlicensed vehicle, in a criminal prosecution brought by the DVLA

Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan has been convicted and fined in a controversial fast-track court system after being accused of not taxing a 24-year-old Nissan Micra. Picture: Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan has been convicted and fined in a controversial fast-track court system after being accused of not taxing a 24-year-old Nissan Micra.

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The Labour politician, 55, was found guilty by a magistrate last month of keeping an unlicensed vehicle, in a criminal prosecution brought by the DVLA. The magistrate, sitting in a private hearing of the Single Justice Procedure in Herefordshire, convicted Lord Khan in his absence and ordered that he pay a £220 fine, £85 in costs, and settle the £35.84 bill for unpaid tax on the Micra. However, City Hall officials say that the car does not belong to either the Mayor or Transport for London (TfL), raising the possibility that he has been wrongly convicted. After Lord Khan expanded the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) to cover the whole of London he faced a wave of protests, including from motorists who said they planned to register their car in the Mayor’s name – supposedly to make him liable for the £12.50 daily charge. Read more: Burnham to take first PMQs after blaming Brexit for UK woes in Commons address - as borrowing costs spike following speech Read more: At least 12 school leaders are suicidal after new Ofsted inspections, tragic headteacher Ruth Perry's sister warns

An Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) sign is displayed at the entrance to the zone on July 14, 2023 in London. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

After the criminal conviction was flagged to the DVLA on Tuesday, officials confirmed they are reviewing the case and investigating the circumstances of the prosecution. In a further twist, court documents show that DVLA letters addressed to the Mayor about the unpaid tax bill were sent to Gordon Ramsay’s east London restaurant, instead of the nearby TfL offices. The Mayor, who became Baron Khan of Tooting after he was appointed to the House of Lords in July, now faces the possibility of having to appear in court in person to try to overturn the conviction. The Single Justice Procedure was invented in 2015 as a cheaper method of dealing with low-level criminal cases, allowing magistrates to sit alone and in private to hand out convictions rather than sitting in open court. Critics of the system have dubbed it “conveyor belt justice”, with magistrates deciding on hundreds of cases a day and sometimes spending less than a minute making each decision.

Sadiq Khan, Mayor, City of London speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square. Picture: Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Summit

The system, which is currently under Government review, was rocked in 2024 when around 59,000 train fare evasion convictions had to be overturned for being unlawful and it emerged that children had been wrongly convicted in the secretive courts. It has also been the focus of intensifying scrutiny thanks to regular incidents of sick and incapacitated pensioners being harshly convicted of not paying their household bills. In Lord Khan’s case, court records seen by the Press Association show he was prosecuted by the DVLA after the annual tax on the blue Nissan Micra, which was first registered in 2002, ran out in September last year. The DVLA accused Lord Khan of being the keeper of the vehicle when it was spotted as being untaxed on January 24, telling the court that his name and date of birth appear against the car on official records held by the Government. The agency said a letter asking for confirmation of the identity of the car owner went unanswered in January, leading to a criminal prosecution.

Mayor of London Lord Sadiq Khan has been convicted and fined in a controversial fast-track court system after being accused of not taxing a 24-year-old Nissan Micra. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images