The Prime Minster unveiled plans for new laws to pave the way for public ownership of failing water firms during his conference speech

Paul Bristow, Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Andy Burnham’s plan to give regional leaders more power over water utilities “frankly, is a bit bonkers”, a mayor has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Bristow claimed mayoral devolution in England was a “success story” for his party, the Conservatives, but warned it was “not going to solve all our problems”. Devolution has been a central plank of Mr Burnham’s governing agenda since he became Labour leader and Prime Minister earlier this year. During his first week in Downing Street, the former Greater Manchester mayor hosted regional leaders – including mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mr Bristow – at his new No 10 North in Manchester. Asked whether cross-party efforts to work on mayoral devolution could continue, Mr Bristow said that the Government’s “message is good”. Read more: £145,000 bill shock for family after Thames Water debiting blunder Read more: PM announces new law to allow public ownership of water firms

He said: “We want that responsibility, that accountability, but we need the resources that come with it.” The Prime Minister last week promised mayors “will have new powers to hold water companies to account, with tougher consequences for those which repeatedly fail”, as part of a bid to “strengthen public control” over the sector. Mr Burnham more widely pledged “more power and control over the basics”, which he said would be “in the hands of people and places to set their own ambitions”. Attending the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Mr Bristow said: “The idea that I’m going to become responsible for a water company or Anglian Water, I think, frankly, is a bit bonkers.” He added devolution was “about the market, and it’s about Government, and it’s about institutions like the universities working together” on regional priorities. He also said: “I think the water companies want to be responsible to their shareholders, don’t they? They’re a private organisation. “So, it’s about having the right devolution in the right places.”

Anglian Water Services. Picture: Alamy

Mr Bristow said: “Devolution is just not a means for growth itself. “You can’t just say devolution is going to solve all our problems. “It’s not going to solve the problems associated with defence, it’s not going to solve the problems associated with welfare – the fact we’re paying more on welfare than we raise in income tax. “It’s not going to solve some of these big fundamental state-led issues, but what it can do is deliver growth in targeted areas.” Asked about the Conservatives’ approach towards devolution, Mr Bristow said he wanted to see his party “back what works”. He added: “Kemi Badenoch, I’m sure, will understand that English devolution is a Conservative success story.”

The Prime Minster unveiled plans for new laws to pave the way for public ownership of failing water firms. Picture: Getty