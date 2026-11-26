London is the best city in the world, and it should be the best run city in the world.

It’s the engine of the British economy, producing more than a fifth of the country’s output and its businesses employ millions of people. But after ten years of Sadiq Khan, and with Andy Burnham now in Downing Street, Londoners are being let down and their city treated like a cash cow, paying more and more and getting ever less.

Look at any of the powers Sadiq Khan has in London and he is failing them all.

Take his record on crime. Shoplifting and street theft have more than doubled, whilst all crime is up by a fifth. Khan’s response to tackle this? Cutting the number of officers who could tackle it. Keeping Londoners safe will be my number one priority, because if we can’t get that right, nothing else a Mayor does will matter.

Housebuilding is no better. Khan’s own draft London Plan falls more than a third short of the homes London needs, and even that target is being missed. Housebuilding has now collapsed to the lowest level since the Second World War. A complete and utter failure that has real damaging effects on the lives of Londoners.

For years, Sadiq Khan has claimed that a Labour government would help him fix London. Now it has one, and Burnham is making things worse.

A Jobs Tax that hits London’s hospitality industry, soaring business rates, and now a holiday tax on top. The result: London now has the highest unemployment rate of any UK region. Young Londoners are hit the hardest, 24.6 per cent of 16 to 24-year-olds in London were unemployed at the start of this year, around 135,000 young people. Labour has made it more expensive to employ people, and Londoners are the ones paying.

On top of that, Labour’s new funding formula takes from London to give to elsewhere. Westminster says it will lose £100 million over four years, a 46 per cent cut in its grant support. Wandsworth is set to lose £84 million, and Kensington and Chelsea £108 million. London would lose out on the most of any region, according to the IFS. And what has Sadiq Khan, who is meant to stand up for London said on this? Nothing.

A Labour Government and a Labour Mayor has meant that Londoners are being squeezed from both ends: Labour in Whitehall taxing jobs, homes, and businesses, and Sadiq Khan in City Hall adding charge after charge.

So it is no surprise that Labour would rather talk about anything else. They would rather relitigate Brexit, a divisive debate the country settled a decade ago, than defend their record on crime, housing or jobs. It’s a distraction, and Londoners can see it for what it is. I have spoken to hundreds of Londoners since I put myself forward for Mayor, and Brexit has not come up once. People want to know whether they will be safe in London, whether they can make a life for themselves and their families here, and whether they can ever afford to get on the housing ladder.

As Mayor, I will put keeping London safe first, with a police force that is backed to do its job. I will rewrite the London Plan to get cranes in the sky and homes built for the people who need them. I will back London’s businesses, big and small, to create the jobs young Londoners need, and review every cost City Hall puts on them.

After ten years of Khan and a Labour government that treats London as a cash cow, it’s time for a change. It’s time for a Mayor who backs London. It’s time to make London a city we can all be proud of.

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James Cleverly is the Conservative candidate for the May 2028 London mayoral election.

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