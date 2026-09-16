Nine regional boards would oversee water companies' spending and hold bosses responsible for bills and sewage spills

Mayors could be given powers to oversee water companies. Picture: Getty

By Matilda Collard

Mayors could be given powers to oversee water companies under plans being considered by the Government.

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The Prime Minister has already committed to giving mayors greater control over public services, a goal he aims to achieve by allowing regional officials more power over budgets. Picture: Alamy

The latest proposal stems from a key recommendation of Sir John Cunliffe's Independent Water Commission, published in June last year. The review said: "This would represent a significant change, and ensure that local voices, customers and experts have stronger authority over companies' boards' decisions on investment priorities." The Prime Minister has said he wants to see “greater public control” of utilities, but has not yet confirmed what form this will take. The number of complaints made by households about water companies has spiked by a record 84% The Consumer Council for Water (CCW) said that the increase was the highest in its 20 year history, pointing to escalating levels of dissatisfaction with the state of the water sector.

The number of complaints made by households about water companies has spiked by a record 84% in a year, driven by customer concern and confusion over rising bills. Picture: Alamy

Liberal Democrat environment spokesman Tim Farron has called for the Prime Minister to go further by bringing water companies into public ownership. He said: “After a summer of hosepipe bans and sewage being dumped at the first sight of rain, Andy Burnham thinks the answer is more politicians on boards. “Water companies shouldn’t be controlled by mayors, they should be owned by the people. No-one is asking for more politicians and everyone knows there are better solutions." A government spokesperson said: "Our water industry has not been working for people for far too long. We're bringing in tougher regulation, stronger enforcement and greater accountability, so water companies deliver for customers and the environment." The UK remains in a state of drought following a summer of extreme heatwaves, which saw the driest July in 200 years. The Environment Agency recently warned that 11 reservoirs remain less than half-full despite recent rainfall. Around 27 million people are still facing restrictions on their water use following the hottest summer in history.

11 reservoirs in the UK are less than half-full. Picture: Getty