Mayors could be given sweeping new powers to dish out millions of pounds worth of arts funding, LBC has been told.

A DCMS source suggested the Arts Council would not be ditched because that would be a “nightmare logistically”.

The Government has recently scrapped numerous arms length bodies such as NHS England.

DCMS and No10 sources suggested that it could involve giving mayors more powers to decide where government money goes.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy commissioned veteran Labour peer Baroness Margaret Hodge to do a review of the organisation earlier this year.

The Government could strip the Arts Council of making funding decisions and allocating cash, and instead decisions would be taken regionally.

Instead, Baroness Hodge is expected to find a route to ensure funding goes into communities, most likely via regional mayors like Andy Burnham in Manchester, and Richard Parker in the West Midlands.

The Arts Council currently provides financial support to individual artists, arts organizations, museums, theatres, festivals, and community projects.

The majority of the funding that the Arts council gives out is government money. In 2023/24 Arts Council England’s total income was about £798.3 million.

Of that, roughly £548 million came from direct government funding.

A DCMS source also suggested that some in the department felt it was unfair that the Arts Council received the credit for funding when the majority was government funding.

LBC understands the Arts Council will still likely have a national but diminished role at the end of this process.

Baroness Hodge confirmed she was conducting a review but declined to comment further.

It is understood that she has not yet finished writing her recommendations and has not shared anything with the department.

A DCMS spokesperson said:"We strongly believe in the importance of the arts being accessible right across the country.

"Arts Council England is a core part of how we deliver that. The independent review is an opportunity to ensure it successfully champions our cultural and creative sectors in every part of England.

“No decisions regarding Arts Council England will be taken until the ongoing review has concluded and the government has considered Baroness Margaret Hodge's recommendations."

An Arts Council England spokesperson: "DCMS is best placed to answer any questions on the review which is still ongoing. Reviews are a valuable opportunity to reflect and we've engaged positively with the process, as we did during our last review in 2017.

"We are always working to provide the best for the public, supporting artists, arts organisations, museums and libraries to create excellent work for people in villages, towns or cities. Over the past decade, the Arts Council has invested in more places than ever before, so that more people get to experience inspiring cultural work.

"With teams spread across England, we work in partnership with communities, local authorities and mayors to make sure there are excellent cultural experiences and opportunities for everyone, everywhere."