It follows a lengthy legal battle between the player's representatives and the French club

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG in the summer of 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Paris St Germain have been ordered to pay former striker Kylian Mbappe €60 million following a dispute over unpaid salary and bonuses.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The France striker, 26, had been seeking €263 million from his former club, while the European champions were counter suing for up to €440 million in disputes relating to his departure to Real Madrid on a free transfer last summer. Mbappe's claim was part successful, with the Paris labour court agreeing that his former club had failed to pay the final three months of his salary and an ethics bonus and a signing bonus that he was due. The French club were seeking a total of €440m in damages which included €180m euros for the lost opportunity to sell Mbappe, who rejected a €300million move to Al-Hilal in July 2023. Read more: Bruno Fernandes claims Manchester United wanted him to leave in the summer Read more: Ruben Amorim rues missed chances after Man Utd’s thrilling draw with Bournemouth

Lawyers for the French striker had claimed been seeking 263m euros. Picture: Getty

PSG had claimed Mbappe had agreed to forego some payments if he were to leave the club as a free agent. The breakdown in relations between the club and player saw Mbappe left out of a pre-season tour of Asia in the summer of 2023 before later being reintegrated into the squad. Speaking to reporters outside the court, Mbappe's lawyers Frederique Cassereau and Delphine Verheyden said: "The club indicated that it did not want to pay because it was waiting for a decision from the labour court, here it is. "Additionally, the council has ordered provisional execution, which means that PSG must pay now. Football is not a lawless zone. "I hope that PSG will be able to pay spontaneously, without having to go through a bailiff, it would be elegant.

PSG lifted the Chamions League for the first time in the club's history in May. Picture: Getty