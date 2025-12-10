Andoh, best known for her role on Bridgerton, said that she felt "astonished, humbled and thrilled" when she first found out about the honour

Adjoa Andoh after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Bridgerton actress Adjoa Andoh said she felt “imposter syndrome” in accepting an MBE compared to those who receive honours for the “special things” they do to help people across the country.

"It was a real treat to get the honour from him." When asked what she discussed with the Prince of Wales, Andoh said: "We talked about homelessness, because I've just been doing some things with St Mungo's and young people and how we give our young people the best start in life. "I'm thrilled that he's engaged in that conversation and in a really proactive way, so that's what we talked about." Andoh has appeared in sci-fi series Doctor Who and in episodes of medical drama Casualty, and in children's spy show MI High, among others. On the stage, Andoh has appeared in productions including Richard II at Shakespeare's Globe, Troilus And Cressida with the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC), and Great Expectations at the Bristol Old Vic. The actress continued: "I feel very fortunate that the work I do allows me to be with people and to be with all sorts of different people. "I meet the most extraordinary, interesting people and there's a lot of wonderful people doing wonderful things in this country, unsung, day in, day out. "So I think this as an event, it's a great time to celebrate the work that lots of people do in this country, for the benefit of the people of this country. "So that's the bit about feeling a bit humbled and a bit imposter syndrome-y.

