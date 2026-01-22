Furious diners have hit out at McDonald's after it was revealed that their single hash brown was now being priced at £1.99.

It was accompanied with the caption: "£2 for one solitary hash brown. We are officially done."

The popular breakfast item's price hike has angered customers, after one X user posted a photo of the fast food chain's new menu display.

£2 for one solitary hash brown We are officially done. pic.twitter.com/PdaJWIu1dx

The post has since been viewed almost 339,000 times, with punters labelling the new price as "bonkers", "madness" and a "rip off".

"Those hash browns are the best damn thing they ever created. But £2 is, I'm afraid, too far," said one user.

The most common price for a McDonald's hash brown is either £1.59 or £1.69.

Some eagled-eyed viewers pointed out that the photo also showed that the restaurant's sausage sandwich now costs the same as a hash brown.

Others noted that other popular items - such as the Big Mac and a six-piece chicken nugget meal - had crept up in price in recent years.

The global fast-food franchise had also enraged customers this week after it announced huge changes to its loyalty scheme.

Those using MyMcDonald's Rewards will now get less value for money due to an increase in the number of points required to earn free food.

As it stands, customers must earn up to 5,500 points (worth £5.50) to exchange it for items such as a Big Mac, McSpicy or Double of Fillet of Fish.

But from March 17, customers will now have to gather 6,500 to get the same menu item.

Diners claimed the move made the scheme "almost worthless", with many accusing the fast-food brand of "really screwing up".

Defending its menu price hikes, McDonalds said rises were introduced to ensure it does not compromise on quality when ingredients costs increase.

It added that prices can vary based on the location.

A spokesperson for the fast food chain said: "A significant proportion of our restaurants are owned and operated by franchisees, who set their own prices.

"As a result, the price of individual items may vary; however, all share our commitment to providing customers with a high-quality restaurant experience and great value for money."