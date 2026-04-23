McDonald's set for price hikes thanks to Iran war, boss warns
The Big Mac and other iconic menu items could become more expensive as the conflict drags on.
McDonald's is set to increase its menu prices, blaming supply chain disruption sparked by the war in Iran.
Listen to this article
Lauren Shultz, the head of the UK and Ireland sector of McDonalds, is warning over a "predicted slight price increase".
But she insists the fast food giant will keep its Meal Deal and Saver menu items the same price.
However, other loved staples on menu are set for price hikes - including the iconic Big Mac.
“We will likely see some prices go up but in a small, disciplined way. It is where customers are willing to pay a little bit more," Ms Shultz told the Mirror.
She said the supply chain is "in deliberations" about when prices will rise for customers.
Read More: How much extra will plane tickets cost due to Iran war?
Read More: Condom prices to surge by 30% as world's largest manufacturer warns Iran war is 'disrupting production'
It comes after McDonalds scrapped its £5 meal deal at the start of the year, replacing it with the 'Meal Deal Plus' costing £5.59.
The firm has also increased the number of points required on the MyMcDonald's app to earn a free Big Mac.
It comes as the trade blockade in the Strait of Hormuz puts increased cost pressures on companies across the globe.
Karex, which supplies condoms to Durex and Trojan, has warned it will have to hike prices by 30% if the conflict drags on.
Meanwhile, the UK could face shortages of chicken, pork and some other supermarket goods this summer if the war continues.
Government analysis has examined a “reasonable worst-case scenario” in which disruption in the Strait leads to shortages of carbon dioxide, a critical gas for parts of the food industry.
Farming and hospitality could be among the first sectors to be hit as carbon dioxide is used to help extend the shelf life of products such as salad, packaged meat and baked goods.