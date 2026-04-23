McDonald's is set to increase its menu prices, blaming supply chain disruption sparked by the war in Iran.

Lauren Shultz, the head of the UK and Ireland sector of McDonalds, is warning over a "predicted slight price increase".

But she insists the fast food giant will keep its Meal Deal and Saver menu items the same price.

However, other loved staples on menu are set for price hikes - including the iconic Big Mac.

“We will likely see some prices go up but in a small, disciplined way. It is where customers are willing to pay a little bit more," Ms Shultz told the Mirror.

She said the supply chain is "in deliberations" about when prices will rise for customers.

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