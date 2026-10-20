McLaren to sell five F1 cars including models driven by Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton
Each model is expected to sell for between £5million and £10million in what is being hailed as a 'very special' opportunity for collectors.
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McLaren are set to put five Formula One cars up for auction, including fully functioning models driven by Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.
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Auctioneer Tom Hartley Jnr will run the sales process and is expected to raise between £5million and £10million per model.
Two 1991 models going on sale were driven by Ayrton Senna and Gerhard Berger.
The 2012 MP4/27A up for auction was driven by both Jenson Button during winning races, as well as Lewis Hamilton.
McLaren’s 2021 MCL35M and its 2023 model MCL37A-03, both driven by Lando Norris, are also set to be sold.
Brad Pitt previously took the 2023 model a spin, reportedly hitting speeds of up to 197mph at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas last June while preparing for his starring role in Hollywood blockbuster F1.
The 2023 car is the most modern F1 model up for sale for a private owner.
Previously, Hamilton’s 2010 McLaren model, the MP4-25A, was bought for £ 4.8million in 2021.
In 2017, Michael Schumacher’s title-winning 2001 Ferrari went for £5.6million.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: “We have decided to part with these iconic McLaren Formula 1 cars because we feel that having them simply sitting in storage is a disservice to what they represent.
“These cars were built to be driven and raced, and we want to see them being used and enjoyed. We believe that is the best way to keep our history alive and our heritage business active.”
Car dealer Hartley Jnr hailed the opportunity for collectors as “very special”.
“It is incredibly rare for a collector to have the opportunity to acquire race-driven grand prix cars directly from the manufacturer and team that built and campaigned them, and that makes this a very special offering,” he said.
Mr Hartley Jr previously facilitated the sale of former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestones’ collection, as well as the sale of 20 road cars owned by McLaren co-owner Mansour Ojjeh.
He added: “These five cars will be offered individually and there is no time pressure whatsoever. Our priority, and McLaren’s, is to find the right homes for them.”