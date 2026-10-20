Each model is expected to sell for between £5million and £10million in what is being hailed as a 'very special' opportunity for collectors.

McLaren are putting five functioning F1 cars up for auction. Picture: Tom Hartley Jr

By Jacob Paul

McLaren are set to put five Formula One cars up for auction, including fully functioning models driven by Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Auctioneer Tom Hartley Jnr will run the sales process and is expected to raise between £5million and £10million per model. Two 1991 models going on sale were driven by Ayrton Senna and Gerhard Berger. The 2012 MP4/27A up for auction was driven by both Jenson Button during winning races, as well as Lewis Hamilton. McLaren’s 2021 MCL35M and its 2023 model MCL37A-03, both driven by Lando Norris, are also set to be sold. Brad Pitt previously took the 2023 model a spin, reportedly hitting speeds of up to 197mph at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas last June while preparing for his starring role in Hollywood blockbuster F1.

McLaren's Lewis Hamilton of Britain drives the new McLaren MP-27 during Formula One winter testing at the Circuito de Jerez. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy