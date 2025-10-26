The driver of the orange papaya claimed victory ahead of

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain removes his helmet after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix in Mexico City. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Lando Norris took the lead of the Formula One drivers’ championship by a single point with a commanding victory in the Mexican Grand Prix.

The British driver navigated early chaos to clinch his first win since Hungary in August, finishing 38.5 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc, and lead the standings for the first time in 189 days. His McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who had led the championship since round five in Saudi Arabia, finished a difficult weekend strongly to finish fifth and keep Norris’ lead to one point. Lewis Hamilton’s hopes of a first podium for Ferrari were dashed by a 10-second penalty amid bedlam in the opening laps. Leclerc held off Max Verstappen to finish second after Red Bull pulled off a one-stop strategy to earn the Dutchman a podium, while 20-year-old British driver Ollie Bearman landed a sensational career-best fourth. Norris’ 10th F1 victory allowed him to halt the momentum of Verstappen, who has charged into the title picture by winning three of the previous four races, beating the Dutchman for the first time in seven races. Read more: Lando Norris lays down marker with fastest time in final practice at Mexican GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris of Britain, right, celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez race track. Picture: Alamy

Norris overhauled his 14-point deficit to Piastri – having been 34 behind six races ago – moving 36 clear of third-placed Verstappen. There are four rounds remaining and 116 points left to fight for when the championship heads to Brazil in a fortnight. A scorching track temperature of 53 degrees at lights out set the stage for a thrilling start. Hamilton delivered his best qualifying performance for Ferrari, lining up third – directly behind pole-sitter Norris. That allowed him to slipstream the McLaren down the longest run to turn one on the calendar as Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen – up from fifth – were four abreast ahead after the 830m dash. Verstappen ran across the run-off area at turn one before Leclerc cut the corner at turn two and emerged in the lead. The Monegasque swiftly gave the position back to Norris, while Verstappen rejoined in furth, making contact with Hamilton but staying ahead of George Russell.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, left, of Monaco, steers while chased by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen, right, of the Netherlands, during the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy