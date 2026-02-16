Parents warned children face exclusion over missed measles vaccines as 60 cases suspected in north London outbreak
Parents have been warned their children could be excluded from school if they are not fully vaccinated against measles as an outbreak sweeps across a north London suburb.
Enfield Council wrote to all parents in the borough after at least 60 cases of the highly contagious disease were reported locally.
They informed parents that unvaccinated pupils identified as close contacts of those who have contracted measles could be excluded for 21 days in line with national guidelines.
The UK Health Security Agency reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield from January 1 to February 9.
But more than 60 suspected cases of measles have been reported by seven schools and a nurseries in the enclave, according to reports.
Some children are being treated in hospitals over the illness, which can spread easily between children who are not vaccinated.
The government launched its "Stay Strong, Get Vaccinated" campaign on Monday calling on parents to ensure their children receive their routine childhood immunisations and aren’t put at unnecessary risk.
As part of the campaign, the government is offering parents easier access to trusted information on childhood vaccines, helping them understand the protection vaccines provide and making it simpler to keep children healthy.
Illnesses like measles can spread very easily between children who are not vaccinated.
The UK recently lost its World Health Organization (WHO) measles elimination status after over 2,900 cases of measles were confirmed in England in 2024, the highest levels recorded in decades.
At the same time childhood vaccination rates were, and still are, well below the 95 percent WHO uptake target needed to prevent measles outbreaks.
Failing to vaccinate children leaves them unprotected against diseases that are easily preventable through free NHS vaccinations.
Dr Zubir Ahmed, Health Innovation and Safety Minister said: "Vaccination is one of the greatest public health successes of our time, protecting children from serious and sometimes life-threatening diseases. But with vaccination rates falling and the UK losing its measles elimination status, it’s vital we act now.
"Our campaign will help parents get clear, trusted information about childhood vaccines and the protection they offer.
"By making vaccines easier to access — including the introduction of chickenpox protection into the childhood programme with the MMRV vaccine — we are supporting families to keep their children safe and healthy, while helping to protect communities across the country."
Routine childhood immunisations are free and highly effective. UKHSA estimates that childhood vaccinations prevent around 5,000 deaths and more than 228,000 hospital admissions in England every year.
Caroline Temmink, Director of Vaccination, said: "Childhood vaccines have protected generations of children from devastating diseases for decades, yet too many children are still missing out on vital protection.
"We’re urging all parents to check their children are up to date with their recommended vaccinations and to book an appointment through their GP practice when invited– it’s quick, it’s free, and it could save their life."
Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, Deputy Director Immunisation at UK Health Security Agency: "A decade of falling vaccination rates means that many children remain unprotected from serious but preventable diseases.
"Measles, whooping cough and other diseases spread quickly in unvaccinated children and can have devastating consequences The NHS childhood vaccination programme offers the best protection to children against 13 diseases.
"It’s important that parents can easily get clear, trusted information and this campaign reminds parents of the overwhelming benefits of vaccines and to check their children are up to date - it’s never too late to catch-up for vaccines such as MMRV. By taking up the NHS offer, which now also includes protection against chickenpox, parents are helping give their children the very best start in life."