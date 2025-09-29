The measure could support tens of thousands of students studying priority courses, Labour claims

UK to means-test university maintenance grants 'for those who need them most', Bridget Phillipson has said. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

The Education Secretary has vowed to means-test maintenance grants for university students “who need them most” in a bid to upskill Britain.

Bridget Phillipson pledged to introduce the measure by the end of this Parliament in a speech at the Labour Party conference. The new measure is aimed at supporting students from the lowest income households so they can excel in higher education. The party claims the policy will help to support tens of thousands of students studying priority courses and bolster the government’s wider mission to “renew” Britain. Ms Phillipson said: “The Tories treated our universities as a political battleground, not a public good. Labour is putting them back in the service of working-class young people. “Last year, I took the decisive steps we needed on university finances, so opportunity is there tomorrow, for all who want it.

Britain's Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson pldeged to introduce the measure by the end of this parliament. Picture: Getty

"But I know, you know, that we must do more. "So that is why today I'm announcing, that this Labour government will introduce new targeted maintenance grants for students who need them most." She added that students should spend their time at college or university learning or training and not "working every hour God sends." "That is the difference a Labour government makes," Ms Phillipson added. It comes as an increasing number of students are forced to take on part-time work to fund their lives while studying. Students could need as much as £61,000 over a three-year degree "to have a minimum socially acceptable standard of living", according to recent research from the Higher Education Policy Institute (Hepi).

The government is set to means-test maintenance grants. Picture: Getty