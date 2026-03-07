Measles cases in London are continuing to rise - with Enfield and Haringey making up almost half of all instances of the disease in the UK.

Cases have been largely attributed to children in schools and nurseries, with the most severe cases requiring hospital treatment coming among the unvaccinated, according to the North Central London Integrated Care Board.

The figures released also confirmed that two more cases in Haringey, taking the total for 2026 to 13.

The additional cases took the total cases recorded in the borough to 71.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed on Thursday that 12 more infections had been recorded in Enfield in the last week of February.

Dr Vanessa Saliba added: "Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to serious long term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV vaccine.

"All parents want what is best for their child - if they have missed any of their doses or you're unsure, get in touch with your GP surgery. It's never too late to catch up.

"The MMRV vaccine will give them the vital protection they need against this highly contagious disease, but also help protect more vulnerable children around them who are too young or unable to have the vaccine due to a weakened immune system."

The NCLICB's chief medical officer, Dr Jo Sauvage, told reporters: "Measles resurges when vaccination rates fall, but this is something we can turn around.

"The vaccine is safe and effective, and by boosting uptake quickly, we can prevent further outbreaks."

Outside of London, Birmingham has had the highest recorded outbreak, now reaching 32 cases.

The UKHSA has said their reported figures were "likely to underestimate" the actual number of infections, especially over the past month, due to lags in