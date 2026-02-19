By Flaminia Luck

Measles cases continue to rise in north London, with most infections among unvaccinated young children.

There have been 50 confirmed cases of the virus in the borough of Enfield up to February 16, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The actual number could be much higher because of a time lag on lab testing, health chiefs warned. UKHSA figures show that between January 1 and February 16, there have been 130 confirmed measles cases in England, an increase of 34 since the agency's last report on February 12. Activity is being driven by the outbreak in north London, which is impacting schools and nurseries and has left some children requiring hospital treatment. Dr Vanessa Saliba, consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, said: "The outbreak is still mostly affecting unvaccinated children under 10 in schools and nurseries. "With the time lag involved with confirming cases through laboratory testing, we expect the actual number of cases to be higher. "The outbreak has led to some children having to be hospitalised.

"Measles is a nasty illness for any child, but for some it can lead to serious long term complications and tragically death, but is so easily preventable with two doses of the MMRV vaccine. "All parents want what is best for their child - if they have missed any of their doses or you're unsure, get in touch with your GP surgery. It's never too late to catch up. "The MMRV vaccine will give them the vital protection they need against this highly contagious disease, but also help protect more vulnerable children around them who are too young or unable to have the vaccine due to a weakened immune system." Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can spread very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated. While many people recover, the illness can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and, in rare cases, long-term disability or death. Earlier this week a number of other counties also issued warnings to parents. Southend City Council said rising cases in Enfield mean they are "likely to reach Essex, Southend and Thurrock" and urged parents to check if their children are protected.