Hundreds of Brits could die of measles in the next 20 years if vaccination rates remain the same, top disease experts have warned.

Babies under 12 months would make a significant proportion of the projected 480 deaths over the next two decades, according to modelling by Imperial College London.

Professor Katharina Hauck of the college's Jameel Institute said their model predicts two major outbreaks with a staggering 390,000 extra cases if vaccination rates remain at around 90 per cent.

Current rates for both doses of the vaccine needed to provide protection are currently around 85 per cent.

A child died and others were left "seriously ill" after an outbreak of the disease at the Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool earlier this year.