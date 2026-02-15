‘Fast spreading’ measles outbreak in schools leaving children hospitalised
The outbreak in north London includes over 30 cases, with unvaccinated children at the most significant risk
A “fast spreading” measles outbreak in several schools across north London has left unvaccinated children requiring hospital treatment.
The UK Health Security Agency has reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield from January 1 to February 9, and more than 60 suspected cases of measles have been reported by seven schools and a nursery.
Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can spread very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated.
While many people recover, the illness can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and in rare cases, long-term disability or death.
A message posted on the NHS Ordnance Unity Centre For Health GP surgery said there was a “fast spreading measles outbreak" in several schools across Enfield.
“Infections have been confirmed across at least seven schools in Enfield and Haringey and it is spreading.
"During this recent outbreak, one in five children have been hospitalised due to measles and all of them had not been fully immunised.
"Parents should ensure that their children are up-to-date with all their immunisations.”
Enfield Council said it was “working closely with the UK Health Security Agency, the NHS and local partners to respond to a confirmed outbreak of measles in the borough”.
Its cabinet member for health and social care, Councillor Alev Cazimoglu, said they are following national public health guidance to "manage the situation, protecting residents and limiting further spread.“
The current outbreak has mainly affected children and some have required additional care with a short stay in hospital.
Measles is one of the most infectious known diseases, and is around six times more infectious than Covid-19.
“Catching the measles is entirely preventable, but it spreads extremely quickly where vaccination levels are low. By checking your family’s vaccination status and taking up the free NHS vaccine, you are protecting not only yourselves but also vulnerable members of our community.
“Vaccination is the most effective way to protect yourself and your family. We urge everyone who is not fully vaccinated to act now.”
There is no treatment for measles, only the vaccination to prevent catching it, which is part of the Measles, Mumps, Rubella, Varicella (MMRV) injection.
Two doses of a measles-containing vaccine provide high levels of protection and help prevent further outbreaks.