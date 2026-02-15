A “fast spreading” measles outbreak in several schools across north London has left unvaccinated children requiring hospital treatment.

The UK Health Security Agency has reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield from January 1 to February 9, and more than 60 suspected cases of measles have been reported by seven schools and a nursery.

Measles is a highly infectious viral illness that can spread very easily among people who are not fully vaccinated.

While many people recover, the illness can lead to serious complications such as pneumonia, brain inflammation and in rare cases, long-term disability or death.

A message posted on the NHS Ordnance Unity Centre For Health GP surgery said there was a “fast spreading measles outbreak" in several schools across Enfield.

“Infections have been confirmed across at least seven schools in Enfield and Haringey and it is spreading.

"During this recent outbreak, one in five children have been hospitalised due to measles and all of them had not been fully immunised.

"Parents should ensure that their children are up-to-date with all their immunisations.”

Read more: Mandelson took secretive flight on Russian oligarch's private jet whilst EU Trade Commissioner

Read more: Teen who filmed herself speeding and veering into oncoming traffic jailed after killing two in horror crash