Enfield Council wrote to all parents in the borough after at least 60 cases of the highly contagious disease were reported locally

A 21-month-old receives the combined Measles Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccination at a drop-in clinic. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Sir Keir Starmer has warned "public health isn't a culture war" as he urged parents to check their children's vaccinations are up to date amid a measles outbreak.

The Prime Minister said it was "concerning to see more children getting measles" as more than 60 suspected measles cases have been reported across seven schools and one nursery in Enfield. One in five of the children infected in the outbreak needed hospital treatment "and all of them had not been fully immunised", a local GP surgery said. On Tuesday, Sir Keir posted on X: "Vaccines are safe, effective and can be life saving. "We're urging all parents to check their children are up to date with their recommended vaccinations." Read More: Caller Rebecca explains how getting measles as a child in the 70s still affects her today Read More: The UK is letting measles return - and children will pay a deadly price

Parents have been warned their children could be excluded from school if they are not fully vaccinated against measles as an outbreak sweeps across a north London suburb. Enfield Council also wrote to all parents that unvaccinated pupils identified as close contacts of those who have contracted measles could be excluded for 21 days in line with national guidelines. The PM said the UK "expects its leaders to stand firmly behind science to protect our children, not to give oxygen to conspiracy theories". "Public health isn't a culture war. It's about keeping our communities safe."

Sick child body, stomach with red rush spots from measles or chicken pox. Contagious child diseases and treatment. Picture: Alamy

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) reported 34 laboratory-confirmed measles cases in Enfield from January 1 to February 9. But more than 60 suspected cases of measles have been reported by seven schools and a nurseries in the enclave, according to reports. Some children are being treated in hospitals over the illness, which can spread easily between children who are not vaccinated. The government launched its "Stay Strong, Get Vaccinated" campaign on Monday calling on parents to ensure their children receive their routine childhood immunisations and aren’t put at unnecessary risk. As part of the campaign, the government is offering parents easier access to trusted information on childhood vaccines, helping them understand the protection vaccines provide and making it simpler to keep children healthy. Illnesses like measles can spread very easily between children who are not vaccinated. The UK recently lost its World Health Organization (WHO) measles elimination status after over 2,900 cases of measles were confirmed in England in 2024, the highest levels recorded in decades. At the same time childhood vaccination rates were, and still are, well below the 95 percent WHO uptake target needed to prevent measles outbreaks. Failing to vaccinate children leaves them unprotected against diseases that are easily preventable through free NHS vaccinations. Dr Zubir Ahmed, Health Innovation and Safety Minister said: "Vaccination is one of the greatest public health successes of our time, protecting children from serious and sometimes life-threatening diseases. But with vaccination rates falling and the UK losing its measles elimination status, it’s vital we act now. "Our campaign will help parents get clear, trusted information about childhood vaccines and the protection they offer.