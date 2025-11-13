We can’t afford to let measles spread, or trust slip further

Measles should be a disease of the past. Yet since the first of January this year, NHS England has recorded 811 confirmed cases, with outbreaks concentrated in London and the North West.

Let’s be clear on the risks; measles is dangerous. It is one of the most contagious viruses in existence and can lead to pneumonia, brain inflammation, disability and even death.

Before the advent of vaccination, it tore through communities, leaving devastation in its wake.

The Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) jab changed all that.

It is 97% effective. It is safe. It is free. Yet its success story is now at risk of being rewritten.

In some areas, fewer than eight in ten children have received both doses of MMR. That is far below the 95% needed for what we call "herd immunity", the shield that protects communities against the spread of infectious disease.

Measles is exploiting the gaps we have created through misinformation and deliberate disinformation online. Disrupted access to primary care and years of underfunding for local health services have also assisted.

We have seen what happens when health systems let their guard down. Canada recently lost its measles-free status, and the UK cannot afford to follow suit.

This is not just a health issue; it is a moral imperative. Every unvaccinated child represents an avoidable risk, and it is our duty to tackle it. Pharmacies and GPs sit at the front line of prevention. Pharmacists, in particular, are the most accessible healthcare professionals, answering questions and dispelling myths. To keep doing that, they need sustainable funding and clear public messaging behind them.

The fight against measles is not just about jabs; it is about trust. Trust in science, in the NHS and in the idea that prevention is worth investing in.