How can I get medical cannabis from Boots?
Pharmacy to become first in the UK to prescribe cannabis for a range of conditions
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Boots is set to become the first UK high street pharmacist to privately prescribe cannabis for a range of conditions.
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Hundreds of thousands of Brits could get access to the Class B drug under plans to provide alternative treatments to those who are still suffering under conventional means.
Boots said its SureLeaf service will provide strict measures and ensure that only those most in need of the support will be given access to the treatment.
Cannabis is used as a treatment for chronic conditions to relieve pain but is often hard to access for patients.
Jamie Kerruish, chief healthcare officer at Boots, told LBC: “At Boots, we’re committed to making healthcare more accessible and helping people find the right support for their individual needs.
"Medical cannabis is a specialist area of healthcare and, through SureLeaf, we’re giving eligible patients another treatment option to consider, supported by clinical expertise and robust ongoing care.”
Read more: Boots to become first UK high street pharmacy to privately prescribe cannabis
How can I get medical cannabis at Boots?
Boots has confirmed that its online SureLeaf service will be available to those over 25 who suffer from chronic pain, insomnia, or generalised anxiety.
Patients will need to have tried traditional treatments first, with Boots telling LBC that video consultations with patients could see them prescribed cannabis flower or oil for a period of 28 days.
Clients are asked to fill in a questionnaire and will be asked for proof that they have tried other means to treat their illness before trying cannabis.
For £89, clients will be given access to a one-month trial, which includes an initial assessment with a specialist, a 10 ml oil starter dose, an end-of-month check-in, and £25 off the annual plan price when you switch.
The annual plan will then be £99.
Boots clinicians will monitor dosage and screen potential users for histories of psychosis or any other disqualifying underlying health conditions.
While not all sufferers will be eligible for the treatment, the change will open up the UK’s availability of cannabis for medicinal use.
Which illnesses can cannabis be used for?
According to Boots' SurePlan, the conditions include anxiety and insomnia as well as the pain conditions:
- Chronic low back and neck pain
- Endometriosis
- Fibromyalgia
- Osteoarthritis
- Rheumatoid arthritis
- Chronic primary pain
- Chronic neuropathic pain
- Complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS)
- Sciatica
- Painful peripheral neuropathy
- Trigeminal neuralgia
- Phantom limb pain
- Chronic migraine and headache disorders
- Chronic abdominal pain
- Chronic pancreatitis pain
- Cancer-related pain
- Palliative care symptom management
- Pain associated with Multiple Sclerosis, degenerative neurological conditions or spinal cord injuries
- Central pain syndrome (pain after stroke)
- Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome