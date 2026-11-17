Boots is set to become the first UK high street pharmacist to privately prescribe cannabis for a range of conditions.

Hundreds of thousands of Brits could get access to the Class B drug under plans to provide alternative treatments to those who are still suffering under conventional means.

Boots said its SureLeaf service will provide strict measures and ensure that only those most in need of the support will be given access to the treatment.

Cannabis is used as a treatment for chronic conditions to relieve pain but is often hard to access for patients.

Jamie Kerruish, chief healthcare officer at Boots, told LBC: “At Boots, we’re committed to making healthcare more accessible and helping people find the right support for their individual needs.

"Medical cannabis is a specialist area of healthcare and, through SureLeaf, we’re giving eligible patients another treatment option to consider, supported by clinical expertise and robust ongoing care.”

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