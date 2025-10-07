A medical helicopter crashed on a highway in Sacramento on Monday evening, critically injuring three people aboard.

The helicopter had taken a patient to a hospital and was on the way back to the place it had been dispatched from when it experienced an "in-air emergency" just after 7pm local time, said captain Justin Sylvia, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department.

He said a pilot, nurse and paramedic were taken to hospitals and were in a critical condition.

One woman had to be rescued from underneath the helicopter, according to officials.

The aircraft had to be lifted with the help of a fire captain and bystanders to remove the trapped crew member.

