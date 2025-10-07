Three people critical after medical helicopter crash in California
A pilot, nurse and paramedic have been taken to hospital in critical condition
A medical helicopter crashed on a highway in Sacramento on Monday evening, critically injuring three people aboard.
The helicopter had taken a patient to a hospital and was on the way back to the place it had been dispatched from when it experienced an "in-air emergency" just after 7pm local time, said captain Justin Sylvia, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department.
He said a pilot, nurse and paramedic were taken to hospitals and were in a critical condition.
One woman had to be rescued from underneath the helicopter, according to officials.
The aircraft had to be lifted with the help of a fire captain and bystanders to remove the trapped crew member.
No one on the highway was injured, Mr Sylvia said, calling that "mind blowing" given that the helicopter crashed in the centre of the highway.
Pictures taken from the scene show long queues of traffic along the highway, with drivers exiting their cars to look at the wreckage.
The Eastbound Highway 50 has been fully closed at 59th Street following the crash.
Sacramento Mayor Kevin McCarty said there has been a “harrowing helicopter crash” and survivors are being treated at local hospitals.
He said about 15 bystanders helped the Sacramento Fire Department before more units arrived at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.