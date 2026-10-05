Daniil Medvedev has been disqualified from the China Open semi-final after sending a backhand into the crowd and hitting a spectator.

Six-time China Open champion Djokovic was broken first in this semi-final tie, but hit back instantly and claimed a back-and-forth opener with a tie-break on the horizon.

The Serbian had recorded one of his best results of the season on Sunday when he outlasted Alexander Zverev in a thriller to extend his unbeaten record at the event. At 32 matches, he beat old rival Rafael Nadal’s open-era record for a men’s event of 31 at the French Open.

His opponent, Novak Djokovic, led 7-5 5-3 when his Russian opponent defaulted, leaving Djokovic one victory away from a first title of 2026.

After the second set began on serve, Djokovic sensed his moment and broke to move 4-2 in front before Medvedev requested a medical time-out.

Medvedev carried on but, at 15-15 with Djokovic 5-3 up, the world number five let out his frustration and sent a backhand into crowd, which hit a spectator, leading to the third seed being disqualified and sealing Djokovic’s 33rd win in Beijing and a final against Alex De Minaur.

Medvedev has since apologised for the incident. The backhand was not particularly fierce but caught a spectator in the front row in the face, with the man having to be helped out while holding his hand to his eye.

“Terribly sorry to the spectator, first of all. I’m trying to get in touch with him, if he wants it,” Medvedev told reporters in Beijing.

“Hopefully I can apologise in person and see how he feels.

“I mean, 100 per cent (an) accident. You can see that I didn’t hit the ball in anger. Actually, I do a lot of bad things, but usually ball abuse is not my thing.

“The ball was bouncing back, so I tried to, like, just hit it anywhere, so it doesn’t go out from the court.

“When I saw the result, I mean, I felt horrible because, again, I don’t think I was ever close to such (a) situation. The most important (thing is), I hope that he’s OK because you never know with these types of situations.”

Djokovic, who was similarly disqualified from the 2020 US Open when a ball he hit in frustration struck a line judge, told the ATP website: “A bit of a shock, to be honest.

“Sorry for the person (who was hit). I honestly didn’t see what happened. I hope that person is not badly injured.

“On the other hand, I also feel sorry for Daniil, because I know exactly how he feels to be disqualified in a big match. I was disqualified at the 2020 US Open in similar circumstances. I am sure that Daniil didn’t want to do this intentionally. It just happens.”