The country's first AI police virtual assistant named "Bobbi" has been launched by two forces, in a trial to provide a new way for the public to contact them.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary and Thames Valley Police have jointly created the virtual assistant to answer frequently asked, non-emergency questions.

"You cannot use the technology to report a crime or as an alternative to the emergency 999 line.

"This is the first time this technology has been used in policing in the UK and offers an additional service, alongside our online forms, telephone lines and front counters, for those who prefer to use a virtual assistant to ask questions and seek help or advice.

A spokesman for the forces said: "Bobbi will interact with you like a human, but is entirely automated.

"Bobbi has been tested by over 200 people during its development, including by representatives from victim care groups and independent scrutiny panel members."

The spokesman added that Bobbi would make suggestions and recommendations using the same guidelines and information available to the human call handlers at the forces

He added: "If Bobbi is unable to answer your question or if you specify that you want to speak to a person, your chat will be directed to one of our digital desk operators - who are all real people."

Chief Superintendent Simon Dodds, head of contact management for both forces, said: "This is a really exciting time for us as we trial this technology in policing.

"Locally and nationally, contact into the police increases year-on-year, online and over the phone, and it is important that the valuable skillset of our call handlers and digital desk operators is spent on emergencies and complex, sensitive issues.

"Empathy, common sense and that intangible gut instinct are some of the many human skills that need to guide our interactions with the public, particularly in their time of need.

"By providing quick responses to commonly asked, non-emergency questions, Bobbi will enhance our service to our communities, ensuring that every member of the public can get the help they need, whenever they need it.

"Bobbi will always remain as a work in progress, so whilst we are launching the technology today after an intense building and testing period, our experienced staff will continue to train it to fix any bugs, remain up-to-date with legislation and policies and evolve the technology in line with the needs of our communities."