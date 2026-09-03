By Asher McShane

A special police unit equipped with drones and trained in the use of riot and crowd-control tactics is being set up to tackle the rise of mega-dinghies being used to transport migrants across the Channel.

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A new 'surge team' of around 45 officers is going to operate on the beaches west of Calais. Police will be supported by drones and aerial intelligence assets to pinpoint beaches where the dinghies are being launched. They will also focus on disrupting boat and equipment supply networks before they are able to reach the coast. The specialist unit will operate in addition to the 1,050 French officers committed to stopping the boats.

Police will be supported by drones and aerial intelligence assets. Picture: getty

Border security minister Anna Turley told LBC this morning: "They are using their drone technology and their evidence to see where people are going. "So they will be led by where the data is telling them to be. We've done a lot of work with Belgium as well, because there was a risk that there was displacement to Belgium.

"We've managed to push that back fairly successfully and continue to do so. But we need to make sure that we are using our intelligence about the lines that people are crossing, where they're getting together, where they're building this equipment, where they're building the boats, where they're getting the supply chain from. "All of this is a multi-faceted approach that we have to work through right before they even get to the coastline." The Prime Minister will welcome the French president to No 10 on Thursday for their first bilateral meeting. Ahead of the talks, Mr Burnham said the two countries must “stay one step ahead” of the criminals’ evolving tactics as he vowed not to be “complacent” after a fall in the number of small boat arrivals. While the combined total number of boat crossings over the summer months has dropped to its lowest since 2019, smugglers appear to have started loading more people on to fewer, larger vessels. No 10 said measures to counter the trend include deploying a surge team of 45 officers to French western beaches in the coming weeks, almost tripling resources in the area. Read More: Laila Cunningham asks: Do immigrants owe anything to Britain? Read More: Nearly 500 migrants cross Channel in single day after ten-day hiatus

Officers identifying and responding to a group of migrants attempting to launch a boat from a French beach. Picture: PA