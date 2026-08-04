The TOWIE star relocated to Germany following the incident and revealed she no longer stays in the UK alone

The TOWIE star expressed her horror that the robbers "went on trial" but just "a year later they got let out". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Megan McKenna has revealed she was the victim of a robbery in her home by machete-wielding masked robbers.

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McKenna, 33, said she had just "fallen asleep" at around 11pm when she was awoken to "my whole house shaking". Picture: Getty

“I was such a disorientated mess. I was like, ‘What?’ And then I just knew that it was happening to me, and I was like, ‘Oh my God.'" She went on to explain how the masked robbers hacked through the wall with a baseball bat to gain access to her locked bedroom. “They’re three masked men with machetes and baseball bats, and they managed to hack a hole in my wall because it was a fake wall going onto my dressing room, linked to my bedroom," she told Jamie Laing’s Good Company podcast. “And if my door wasn’t locked, actually, they probably would have woken me up and probably killed my dog." The TV star, who is mum to 22-month-old Landon, called the police who advised her not to speak to the thugs.

The TV star, who is mum to 22-month-old Landon, called the police who advised her not to speak to the thugs. . Picture: Alamy

But despite the cops' advice, she approached the thugs out of fear for the safety of her dog, a beloved poodle named Daisy who died last year. “And I was like, ‘No, they’re hacking my wall down.’ And they were like, ‘Please don’t talk to them.’ I said, ‘If I don’t go and talk to them and ask them what they want, they’re going to come in and kill my dog.’” She approached a man in a balaclava, who "grabbed my hand and he took jewellery off of me". “Like I actually was holding hands with the robber, and they had a conversation outside the wall, and they made a phone call “I was shaking. I’d cut my foot. There was blood everywhere. It was like a bloody murder scene. "And then I’m standing naked, and they just left with nothing, with nothing else.”

At the time, she was alone in her Essex home while her husband, Union Berlin footballer Oliver Burke, was away in Germany. . Picture: Getty