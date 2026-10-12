In the short clip Meghan posted to her Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, Archie and Lili were side by side on a tree-lined country road

In the short clip Meghan posted to her Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, Archie and Lili were side by side on a tree-lined country road. Picture: @meghan/Instagram

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duchess of Sussex has shared footage from a countryside stroll with her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet ahead of her first joint engagement with her husband since their return to the UK.

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In the short clip Meghan posted to her Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, Archie and Lili were side by side on a tree-lined country road. The seven-year-old prince was riding a scooter while his little sister, five, walked alongside him, with a herd of deer visible in the background. Also in the clip, which featured the song My Girl by The Temptations, was the Sussexes’ Labrador Pula. Read more: Harry and Meghan set for first joint engagement since returning to UK Read more: Harry and Meghan 'to spend Christmas in California' rather than with Royal Family

In the short clip Meghan posted to her Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, Archie and Lili were side by side on a tree-lined country road. Picture: @meghan/Instagram

Neither Harry nor Meghan, who are expected to visit Nottingham together on Thursday, were in the footage. Their visit to the city will be their first royal-style engagement together since they arrived back in the UK. Nottingham is said to hold a special place for the couple, who made their first joint appearance there after they announced their engagement in 2017, and the itinerary appears to resemble the kind of visits they made before stepping back from royal duties in 2020. They are expected to visit a number of organisations, including a community recording studio which Harry has been to before, most recently in 2025. Since the Sussexes returned to the UK in August after living in the US for six years, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status and security detail.

They have reportedly settled in the Cotswolds and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team about the school run. Last month, a letter sent on the King’s instruction insisted that Harry and Meghan should be viewed as “private citizens” on their return to the UK, which “surprised” the Sussexes. The duke and duchess have both expressed their happiness about returning to the UK despite the public disagreements over their security detail.