By Chay Quinn

Meghan Markle has shared touching new snaps of her children, Archie and Lilibet, as she promotes the second series of her critically-panned Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share the photos - which gave royal watchers a rare glimpse of the children she shares with her husband, Prince Harry. In one photo, Lilibet, aged four, sits in a director's chair wearing a pink jumper and navy-blue polka dot pants with the red hair she inherited from her father on full show. Read More: Prince William was ‘very quiet’ and ‘not himself’ after Kate Middleton breakup, royal butler reveals Read More: Prince Andrew ‘stayed in contact with Epstein five years later than claimed,’ bombshell emails suggest Another showed Lilibet and her older brother, Archie, aged six, watching camera ops filming as they captured footage for the show. The royal kids appear to be wearing headphones to watch the goings on around the set.

One playful picture even showed Archie using a clapperboard, commonly used to delineate scenes on a film. The album comes as Meghan works on the second series of her series 'With Love, Meghan'. The first series was panned by critics, and the Duchess will be hoping for a better reception this time round. Meghan also provided a playlist she used for filming on the post to mark the US's Labor Day on September 1. She captioned the snaps: "Filming season two of "With Love, Meghan" was more fun than you can imagine.

Other photos featured included one of Meghan and Harry posing with Chef Clare Smyth, who made the food for their 2018 wedding. Picture: Instagram/@Meghan