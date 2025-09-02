Meghan shares rare glimpse of Archie and Lilibet as she films second series of panned Netflix show
Meghan Markle has shared touching new snaps of her children, Archie and Lilibet, as she promotes the second series of her critically-panned Netflix show.
Listen to this article
The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram to share the photos - which gave royal watchers a rare glimpse of the children she shares with her husband, Prince Harry.
In one photo, Lilibet, aged four, sits in a director's chair wearing a pink jumper and navy-blue polka dot pants with the red hair she inherited from her father on full show.
Another showed Lilibet and her older brother, Archie, aged six, watching camera ops filming as they captured footage for the show.
The royal kids appear to be wearing headphones to watch the goings on around the set.
One playful picture even showed Archie using a clapperboard, commonly used to delineate scenes on a film.
The album comes as Meghan works on the second series of her series 'With Love, Meghan'.
The first series was panned by critics, and the Duchess will be hoping for a better reception this time round.
Meghan also provided a playlist she used for filming on the post to mark the US's Labor Day on September 1.
She captioned the snaps: "Filming season two of "With Love, Meghan" was more fun than you can imagine.
"Part of how we kept the vibe alive? Music. Between set ups I would play a song from my phone, and today I wanted to share some of the favorites I kept on rotation!"
Other photos featured included one of Meghan and Harry posing with Chef Clare Smyth, who made the food for their 2018 wedding.
She finished the post: "Add them to your playlist, press shuffle, and enjoy! Happy Labor Day weekend! Work hard, play hard."