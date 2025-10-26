The video, which Meghan posted to Instagram, is accompanied by the track ‘California Dreamin’.

Meghan shared a sweet family video from a pumpkin patch. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Paul

Meghan Markle has shared a sweet new video of a family outing to a pumpkin patch, as the family's Halloween festivities got underway.

In the clip, Prince Archie is seen running around the pumpkin patch brimming with excitement, before the video cuts to clips of Archie and Prince Harry trying their hands at pumpkin carving. Stills of Princess Lillibet are also included, who is seen with auburn hair as she inspects the pumpkins on offer. The video, which Meghan posted to Instagram, is accompanied by the track ‘California Dreamin’ – a homage to the state where the family lives in the US after relocating following Harry’s fallout with the Royal Family,. Meghan captioned the video ‘Happy Sunday’, and included a pumpkin emoji. Last month, the Duchess of Sussex shared touching snaps of Archie and Lilibet as she promoted the second series of her critically-panned Netflix show. Read more: Meghan loses tenth publicist in five years as 'tough cookie' ex-Netflix comms chief quits after three months Read more: Meghan sparks backlash with video of 'feet up limo ride' near tunnel where Diana died

In one photo, Lilibet, aged four, sits in a director's chair wearing a pink jumper and navy-blue polka dot pants with the red hair she inherited from her father on full show. Another showed Lilibet and her older brother, Archie, aged six, watching camera ops filming as they captured footage for the show. The royal kids appear to be wearing headphones to watch the goings on around the set. Earlier this month, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were named 'Humanitarians of the Year' at the Project Healthy Minds Gala in New York.

Lilibet is seen with auburn hair picking pumpkins. Picture: Instagram