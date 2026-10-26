Meghan 'poised to leave UK for Australia' after landing starring role in major TV series
The Duchess will reportedly temporarily relocate to Australia for filming in 2027 - where she may be joined by Prince Harry and their children
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The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly poised to relocate to Australia after landing a major role in one of the nation's most popular television shows.
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Meghan, 45 is reported to have signed on to host the next season of Junior MasterChef Australia.
The gig will see her head to Melbourne for filming in early 2027 - where it is reported she may be joined by Prince Harry and the couple's two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
It comes months after the Duchess made a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.
In April, Meghan stopped by Melbourne Showgrounds to appear as a guest on the popular cooking programme during a visit to Australia with Prince Harry.
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The children's version of the show last aired six years ago, with filming set to take place in Melbourne over several weeks in early 2027.
It is rumoured that Meghan will play an important hosting role, and will reportedly appear alongside MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow.
News of Meghan's potential temporary relocation comes just months after the Sussexes moved back to the UK from California.
Sources hinted at the time that the couple were eager to embrace a more international lifestyle - and it was suggested they could spend extended periods abroad with Australia and Canada cited as possible destinations.
The news also comes as Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Snr, is being investigated by authorities in the Philippines after a a stash of child sex abuse images allegedly belonging to him were discovered at a property belonging to him.
Thomas Markle Sr has admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but denies he had a hoard of such images.
Meghan’s half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, alleged that he found the images belonging to their father at his former home, before reporting it to the authorities.
The Duchess broke off contact with her father last year and reportedly sent a final letter to him, saying she knew of the allegations against him and that he would never see her children.
Philippine interior minister, Jonvic Remulla, told The Guardian: "In these cases where family disputes are mixed up, we have to consider all the angles.
"Right now all signs point to a possible sex offender of the grossest kind. We want to be sure before we release the findings. The forensics data will be complete in a week."
The Met said it was "reviewing the handling of this matter", including whether it needs to be referred to the police watchdog.