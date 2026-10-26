The Duchess will reportedly temporarily relocate to Australia for filming in 2027 - where she may be joined by Prince Harry and their children

Meghan, 45 is reported to have signed on to host the next season of Junior MasterChef Australia. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly poised to relocate to Australia after landing a major role in one of the nation's most popular television shows.

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Meghan, 45 is reported to have signed on to host the next season of Junior MasterChef Australia. The gig will see her head to Melbourne for filming in early 2027 - where it is reported she may be joined by Prince Harry and the couple's two children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five. It comes months after the Duchess made a surprise appearance on MasterChef Australia earlier this year. In April, Meghan stopped by Melbourne Showgrounds to appear as a guest on the popular cooking programme during a visit to Australia with Prince Harry. Read more: Letter making 'child abuse claims' about Meghan's father written by his first wife Read more: It’s time for the King to welcome Meghan back into the Firm

The gig will see her head to Melbourne for filming in early 2027. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The children's version of the show last aired six years ago, with filming set to take place in Melbourne over several weeks in early 2027. It is rumoured that Meghan will play an important hosting role, and will reportedly appear alongside MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow. News of Meghan's potential temporary relocation comes just months after the Sussexes moved back to the UK from California. Sources hinted at the time that the couple were eager to embrace a more international lifestyle - and it was suggested they could spend extended periods abroad with Australia and Canada cited as possible destinations.

Meghan will reportedly appear alongside MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow. Picture: Don Arnold/Getty