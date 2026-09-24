Meghan given ‘loving’ welcome back, Duchess’s best friend reveals
Kelly McKee Zajfen said her "bestie" Meghan's reception in the Cotswolds had been "beautiful to witness"
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Meghan has been given a "loving" welcome back to the UK, the best friend of the duchess has revealed.
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Kelly McKee Zajfen, who has been staying with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the last week, said her "bestie" Meghan's reception in the Cotswolds had been "beautiful to witness".
The former model and long-time friend of Meghan posted a series of Instagram snaps from a trip to England, among them the first photos of the Duchess since her return to the UK.
They include a picture of the Duchess smiling while holding Ms Zajfen's son Jack, and another of Harry playing on the floor with the baby boy.
One photo shows Megan giggling while sat at an outdoor table enjoying a glass of white wine.
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Captioning the post, Ms Zajfen described the Cotswolds as a "special" and "magical" place.
She added: "I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures!"
Addressing her more than 45,000 followers, she continued: "To everyone we’ve met or bumped into, thank you for being so loving to my friend. It’s been beautiful to witness."
Suggesting Meghan had been repeatedly told she was missed, she wrote: "She missed you too!"
The 45-year-old wrote that the trip had been filled with sweet moments with her son Jack, who was born four years after her nine-year-old died of Covid.
"I’ve loved seeing this sweet chapter through her eyes and daily adventures! Especially getting to experience so many little firsts with Jack by my side," she said.
"Family time is just what the heart ordered. With a side of mashed peas and fish n chips! All of it has filled my heart."
The Alliance of Moms co-founder has been friends with the Duchess of Sussex for more than 20 years. Prior to the Sussexes moving back to the UK, they were near-neighbours in California.