Meghan has been given a "loving" welcome back to the UK, the best friend of the duchess has revealed.

Kelly McKee Zajfen, who has been staying with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the last week, said her "bestie" Meghan's reception in the Cotswolds had been "beautiful to witness".

The former model and long-time friend of Meghan posted a series of Instagram snaps from a trip to England, among them the first photos of the Duchess since her return to the UK.

They include a picture of the Duchess smiling while holding Ms Zajfen's son Jack, and another of Harry playing on the floor with the baby boy.

One photo shows Megan giggling while sat at an outdoor table enjoying a glass of white wine.

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