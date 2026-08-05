Prince Harry, 41, could be heard laughing "oh dear" as the Duchess of Sussex grooved around the couple's California home

Meghan Markle celebrated turning 45 yesterday with a series of social media posts. Picture: Instagram

By Issy Clarke

Meghan Markle danced around the kitchen wearing a tiara as she celebrated her 45th birthday.

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The first snap showed Meghan mid-air leaping into a pool holding a trapeze strung with balloons. A second photo shows the aftermath of the Duchess's jump, with just her arm visible as she plunges into the pool. The mum-of-two captioned the pictures: "Thank you for the birthday love!" In another amusing clip, the couple attempted to place party hats on their two pet dogs.

Meghan can be heard chuckling behind the camera, before adding: “Oh no, okay, let’s take it off. I’m sorry.” Her lifestyle brand, As ever, also paid tribute, sharing a carousel including a recent portrait and a childhood photograph of Meghan in pigtails. “Happy birthday to our founder, @meghan,” the account wrote, adding: “Lighting No. 084 to celebrate!” - a reference to the brand’s candle named after her 4 August birthday. The post follows a busy period for the Sussexes, who recently returned from Portugal, reportedly a favourite family retreat.