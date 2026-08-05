Duchess does disco: Meghan dances around in a birthday tiara as she celebrates turning 45
Prince Harry, 41, could be heard laughing "oh dear" as the Duchess of Sussex grooved around the couple's California home
Meghan Markle danced around the kitchen wearing a tiara as she celebrated her 45th birthday.
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Prince Harry, 41, could be heard saying "oh dear" as the Duchess of Sussex grooved around the couple's California home in her pyjamas while surrounded by birthday balloons in a video posted to her Instagram story.
The grinning Duchess, who turned 45 yesterday, wore a relaxed white t-shirt bearing the words: “It’s Giving Mrs" as she jived between two kitchen counters before disappearing from view.
The camera panned across the kitchen to reveal what appeared to be a birthday brunch of a plate of bagels.
Meghan also posted two black and white pictures of her jumping into a pool on Instagram to mark her birthday on August 4.
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The first snap showed Meghan mid-air leaping into a pool holding a trapeze strung with balloons.
A second photo shows the aftermath of the Duchess's jump, with just her arm visible as she plunges into the pool.
The mum-of-two captioned the pictures: "Thank you for the birthday love!"
In another amusing clip, the couple attempted to place party hats on their two pet dogs.
Meghan can be heard chuckling behind the camera, before adding: “Oh no, okay, let’s take it off. I’m sorry.”
Her lifestyle brand, As ever, also paid tribute, sharing a carousel including a recent portrait and a childhood photograph of Meghan in pigtails.
“Happy birthday to our founder, @meghan,” the account wrote, adding: “Lighting No. 084 to celebrate!” - a reference to the brand’s candle named after her 4 August birthday.
The post follows a busy period for the Sussexes, who recently returned from Portugal, reportedly a favourite family retreat.
Reports have suggested the couple are considering a second home there, close to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.
One of Meghan’s snaps shared on Instagram appears to show the family visiting Althorp, Harry’s late mum Diana’s childhood home.
The flowers prompted speculation that the family had visited Diana’s burial site, on an island in Oval Lake at the Spencer family estate.
On 10 July, Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili were also said to have reunited with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.
It was Harry’s third meeting with his father since the King’s cancer diagnosis in 2024 - and his first visit with Archie and Lili in four years.