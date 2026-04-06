Meghan’s Easter post comes ahead of the couple’s planned trip to Australia later this month.

Meghan shares Easter clips of Archie and Lilibet as royals mark holiday. Picture: Meghan

By Ella Bennett

The Duchess of Sussex has shared new videos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet celebrating Easter at home.

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Meghan posted clips on Instagram showing the family taking part in an Easter egg hunt, feeding chickens, and enjoying other festivities. In one video, Lilibet walks through the garden wearing bunny ears and carrying a plush rabbit, while Archie decorates Easter eggs in another. Other footage shows the duchess hunting for eggs in a chicken coop, with the caption: “Happy Easter!” In England, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children attended the traditional Easter service for the first time since Kate’s cancer diagnosis. Read more: William, Kate and children join traditional royal Easter service in Windsor Read more: Pope Leo calls on world leaders to 'choose peace' in his first Easter address

Kate and William were among the senior members of the royal family to join the King and Queen at the Easter Matins service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on Sunday. William waved to the large crowd outside the castle as the pair led a procession to the service with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William of Wales, Princess Catherine of Wales, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis. Picture: Alamy