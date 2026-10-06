Meghan reflects on her 'entrepreneurial spirit' as she launches £195 hamper
The Duchess of Sussex thanked the team behind her brand, As Ever.
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The Duchess of Sussex has shared how she feels “very proud” of her lifestyle company, saying: “I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown.”
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Writing on Instagram, Meghan thanked the team behind As Ever and posted a montage of footage and photos to mark the launch of its Holiday Collection.
After unveiling her £112 luxury advent calendar last week, Meghan has added a wicker Pantry Basket costing £195, a Parlour Basket for £182, and a Hostess Basket for £159 to her limited-edition products.
Each one has a different assortment of As Ever staples, with the most expensive one, the Pantry Basket, containing a set of three jams, two jars of honey, flower sprinkles, three herbal teas, a hot toddy mulling spice kit and a spiced cider version.
Other items for sale include a Treasures of the Orchard chocolate-covered fruit gift box for £56.
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Among Meghan’s clips was previously seen footage, which the Duchess shared on Instagram in 2025, of Princess Lilibet helping her make jam, and saying in an American accent: “I think it’s beautiful.”
The Duke of Sussex is seen in one photo, in shorts and a T-shirt, standing with his hands on his hips and smiling, as Meghan crouches down to look at an As Ever hamper.
Meghan, in footage which was also shared by her make-up artist friend Daniel Martin in 2018, is shown racing to eat raspberries off her fingers, while images included childhood pictures of the duchess, as well as video of pots of her jam being filled in a factory – all set to the soundtrack of The Cranberries’ hit song Dreams.
The duchess, who moved back to the UK from California in August, wrote of her own journey as a young entrepreneur, describing how she sold handmade scrunchies for one dollar, and later Girl Scout cookies, and also had lemonade stands.
“My entrepreneurial spirit was always there,” she said.
Referencing the Instagram account @thetiglets, run by Meghan supporters, and her own previous lifestyle blog The Tig, she added: “As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): ‘Behind every successful woman is herself’ – and that’s true… but there’s more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team.
“As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful.
“A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial
“So proud of what we are creating together. Thanks for helping bring this vision to life.”