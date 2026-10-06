The Duchess of Sussex thanked the team behind her brand, As Ever.

Meghan’s message of gratitude over lifestyle brand as she launches £195 hamper. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The Duchess of Sussex has shared how she feels “very proud” of her lifestyle company, saying: “I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown.”

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Writing on Instagram, Meghan thanked the team behind As Ever and posted a montage of footage and photos to mark the launch of its Holiday Collection. After unveiling her £112 luxury advent calendar last week, Meghan has added a wicker Pantry Basket costing £195, a Parlour Basket for £182, and a Hostess Basket for £159 to her limited-edition products. Each one has a different assortment of As Ever staples, with the most expensive one, the Pantry Basket, containing a set of three jams, two jars of honey, flower sprinkles, three herbal teas, a hot toddy mulling spice kit and a spiced cider version. Other items for sale include a Treasures of the Orchard chocolate-covered fruit gift box for £56. Read more: Meghan launches £112 advent calendar in first commercial venture since UK return Read more: Harry and Meghan blast 'unacceptable intrusion' after foreign paparazzi try to photograph Archie and Lilibet's school

Among Meghan’s clips was previously seen footage, which the Duchess shared on Instagram in 2025, of Princess Lilibet helping her make jam, and saying in an American accent: “I think it’s beautiful.” The Duke of Sussex is seen in one photo, in shorts and a T-shirt, standing with his hands on his hips and smiling, as Meghan crouches down to look at an As Ever hamper. Meghan, in footage which was also shared by her make-up artist friend Daniel Martin in 2018, is shown racing to eat raspberries off her fingers, while images included childhood pictures of the duchess, as well as video of pots of her jam being filled in a factory – all set to the soundtrack of The Cranberries’ hit song Dreams.

Meghan reflected on her 'entrepreneurial spirit'. Picture: Getty