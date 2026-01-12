Meghan 'to make first UK visit in four years' as she joins Harry at Invictus Games
Meghan, a long-time supporter of the games, is expected to attend the summer event in Birmingham this summer
Meghan is set to return to the UK for the first time in four years as she joins the Duke of Sussex at an Invictus Games event.
Listen to this article
Meghan, a long-time supporter of the games, is expected to attend the summer event in Birmingham alongside the Duke of Sussex, according to reports.
However, it's thought their attendance will hinge on security arrangements, after the couple’s right to armed police protection in the UK was withdrawn.
Harry was seen to lodge an appeal after he lost his automatic right to armed guards after withdrawing from life as a working royal in 2020 and moving to California.
It comes weeks after Harry's request to the home secretary for a full risk assessment linked to his security was granted.
According to The Sun, sources close to the royal are hopeful that the VIP executive committee (Ravec), which makes the final decision on police protection, will reinstate Harry's security to former levels in the coming months.
It is not yet known whether their two children - Archie and Lilibet - will also attend the Birmingham event.
Meghan has previously attended Invictus Games events across the globe - most recently in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, in 2024.
She was also seen to attend the one-year countdown to the games in Düsseldorf, Germany, in 2022.
It comes amid reports that Harry will ask King Charles to open the Invictus Games next year in a major thawing of royal relations.
The pair have been estranged but for two minor meetings in recent years, but the invitation could spell a more formal reunion between the father and son.
Sources have told the Sun that both Charles and Harry are keen to end their lengthy feud.