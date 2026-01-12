Meghan, a long-time supporter of the games, is expected to attend the summer event in Birmingham this summer

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at The Invictus Games closing ceremony in Sydney. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Meghan is set to return to the UK for the first time in four years as she joins the Duke of Sussex at an Invictus Games event.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Meghan, a long-time supporter of the games, is expected to attend the summer event in Birmingham alongside the Duke of Sussex, according to reports. However, it's thought their attendance will hinge on security arrangements, after the couple’s right to armed police protection in the UK was withdrawn. Harry was seen to lodge an appeal after he lost his automatic right to armed guards after withdrawing from life as a working royal in 2020 and moving to California. It comes weeks after Harry's request to the home secretary for a full risk assessment linked to his security was granted. Read more: Harry 'wants royal reunion with King Charles' at Invictus Games next year Read more: Harry and Meghan ‘proud’ of work looking at dangers of social media for children

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Whistler Welcome Celebration during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 in Canada. Picture: Alamy