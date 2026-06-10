The collection of pictures, captioned "springing into summer" also features the Duchess lying on grass, fresh vegetables, and a nest of chics

The Duke and his son with a giant football. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Padgett

Prince Harry and Prince Archie are seen enjoying a game of football and Princess Lilibet sports a Beyonce t-shirt, in newly shared snaps shared by The Duchess of Sussex.

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Archie, seven, can be seen kicking a giant football with his dad round their Montecito garden. In another snap, Princess Lilibet is wearing a T-shirt celebrating Beyonce. The collection of pictures, captioned "springing into summer" feature the Duchess lying on grass, fresh vegetables, and a nest of chics. Meghan has previously said she wants "normalcy" for her children, with simple traditions like feeding the chickens and cooking. Read More: Harry and Meghan’s revamp of former home Frogmore Cottage could be reversed Read More: Who is Prince Archie of Sussex and why is so little known about him?

One image showed a mysterious envelope addressed to "the one and only". Mamma Mia, their rescue beagle and one of their three pooches, sleeps on the patio in one photograph. The sporty snaps were shared on the eve of the World Cup which is jointly being hosted hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Their beagle snoozing on the porch. Picture: Instagram

Another snap shows the Duke and Duchess sharing an embrace, dated from March 2017. Eagle eyed social media users spotted that the picture appears to be of a computer screen, revealing Megan has more than 30,000 photos.

The final image in the post, from 2017. Picture: Instagram

Last week, the Duchess shared a sweet family photograph of “our dream girl” Princess Lilibet to celebrate her daughter’s fifth birthday. The pictures showed the barefoot youngster, with her long red hair down and covering her face, being held in Harry’s arms as he looks at her adoringly. Meghan is standing next to Harry with her arm on his shoulder, also smiling at the princess. The King’s granddaughter was born on June 4 2021 in the US and was named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.