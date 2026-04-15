The Duchess of Sussex will be a guest judge on MasterChef Australia this Sunday.

The new season of MasterChef Australia features some of the “most impressive amateur cooks the competition has ever seen”, according to a media alert from the Sussexes.

Meghan is on her first Australian visit since 2018.

The programme premieres on 10 And 10 Streaming in Australia on Sunday April 19.

She will mentor and guide the cooks alongside regular MasterChef Australia judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli.

Meghan will appear on the 18th season of the cooking challenge show during her visit to Australia with Harry.

Previous seasons of the Australian show have been aired on Channel 4 in the UK.

Former guest judges on the show include British celebrity chefs Gordon Ramsay and Jamie Oliver, with Rick Stein due to be a guest judge later in the new season.

In preview footage shared on Australia media, Meghan hugs her fellow judges beore waving to the contestants and saying: “Hi everybody.”

The duchess has her own food line, including jams, cookie mixes and herbal teas as part of her lifestyle brand As Ever.

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen to take part in a garden therapy workshop with patients at the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne during their visit Down Under.

The couple was conducting the trip as part of what many dubbed an 'unofficial royal visit' to the Commonwealth nation, hugging patients as hundreds of people turned out to see the pair at the start of their Australia trip.

Crowds gathered at the children’s hospital to greet the couple, with Harry and Meghan speaking to children and posing for photographs with patients along the walkways of the Royal Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Four-year-old patient Lily held up a hand-drawn sign that said: “Welcome Harry and Meghan”.