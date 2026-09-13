The Duchess of Sussex posted footage of Harry, Archie and Lilibet fishing, cycling and enjoying the outdoors after the family’s move back to the UK

Meghan and Harry are seen walking hand in hand in the countryside. Picture: Instagram/Meghan Duchess of Sussex

By Katy Dartford

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a video montage showing family outings back in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The footage posted on Instagram features Meghan with the Duke of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet on outdoor adventures to the tune of Wham!’s Wake Me Up Before You Go Go. A Union flag and red heart emoji sit at the top of the video. Meghan and Harry are seen walking hand in hand in the first shot, with the duchess turning around to whoever is holding the camera and saying: “Come on, you, come on.” Read More: Student loans were 'essentially mis-sold', as influential MP opens door to reforming controversial system Read More: Trump dismisses call for AI slow-down despite researcher saying tech could kill all humans within the decade

The footage also shows one of the children sitting by a roaring fireplace, Lilibet wearing wellies while riding a bicycle with training wheels with a doll on the back and Archie running past his sister in his wellies. Harry and his children are also seen going fishing. Archie, seven, and five-year-old Lilibet have started the new school year in Britain after the family relocated from the US a little over two weeks ago, according to People magazine.

The footage also shows one of the children sitting by a roaring fireplace. Picture: Instagram/Meghan Duchess of Sussex

A source close to Harry and Meghan told the US publication that settling the children “has been, and remains, their focus. Everything else will fall into place when the time is right”. They added: “There is a lot to do. They have just moved halfway across the world, and it’s been really busy getting the kids settled. “Their focus has been on that, and will remain on that, for the time being. They are happy to be back.” The remarks, the first real insight into the Sussexes’ thoughts on the move, came in the midst of what is seen as growing tension between the Sussex camp and the royal household.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have settled into UK life. Picture: Instagram/Meghan Duchess of Sussex

Harry and Meghan were said to be “surprised” by the formal letter sent by the Lord Chamberlain under the direction of the King to senior stakeholders in the Government and military, which described them as “private citizens”. The duke and duchess, who are waiting to hear whether they will be given taxpayer-funded security, are reported to prefer the term “public figures”. A source close to the Sussexes blamed the Lord Chamberlain’s letter for Uganda’s decision to pull out of the duke’s 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Team Sussex, who were given about an hour’s notice of the release of the letter on Monday, did not have time to clarify any of the points. Uganda’s military chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba said the country had withdrawn from the sporting competition because of “that Harry-Meghan nonsense”, and that it would “not participate in anything” that does not have the King’s “approval”.

The footage shows the children fishing with Prince Harry. Picture: Instagram/Meghan Duchess of Sussex