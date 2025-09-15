The Duchess of Sussex has shared an image of her husband from before they met to mark his 41st birthday. Picture: Meghan / Instagram

By Rebecca Henrys

The Duchess of Sussex has shared an image of her husband from before they met to mark his 41st birthday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a post on Instagram on Monday, Meghan shared a photograph of Harry from his 31st birthday in 2015, a year before the pair met, with the caption: "Oh hi, Birthday Boy" with a flame emoji. The Duke of Sussex was wearing a green flying suit in the image, with the name Harry Wales on his uniform, using his father, the King’s, then title as the Prince of Wales. He had been at the Goodwood Aerodrome on his 31st birthday in 2015, when around 40 Spitfires, Hurricanes and Bristol Blenheim bombers flew from the West Sussex site to mark 75 years since the Battle of Britain. Read more: Prince Harry says dad King Charles is his focus over the coming year Read more: ‘My conscience is clear’: Prince Harry defends controversial memoir as he reveals plans to spend more time in Britain

On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex shared a picture on Instagram of two glasses of rose wine from her As Ever collection with the caption "when your beau is back in town", which could be seen as a nod to Harry’s return to the USA. The duke spent four days in the UK on a solo trip last week, before making a surprise trip to Ukraine on the weekend. He joined Charles for a private tea late on Wednesday afternoon, spending 54 minutes with his father at Clarence House after not seeing him face to face for 19 months. The duke said in an interview published on Sunday that his "conscience is clear" after speaking out against members of the royal family as he defended his controversial memoir Spare.

Prince Harry visited a site struck by a Russian attack in Kyiv. Picture: Getty