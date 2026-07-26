The Duchess of Sussex described her husband as a “charmer” after he made a surprise video call during her appearance on MasterChef Australia.

Meghan appeared as a guest judge on the 18th season of the cooking show on Sunday, where contestants were challenged to transform a larder ingredient into a dish “fit for a duchess”.

The couple spoke during the show’s judging portion, when Harry called to check in

“Hi, my love,” she said after producers handed her the phone, introducing Harry to contestants and judges and showing him the dishes.

“My husband’s here,” she told the stunned crowd.

The episode was filmed during Meghan and Harry’s week-long trip to Australia in April, when the couple carried out charitable and commercial engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.

“He’s a charmer, isn’t he?” she said after the phone call ended.