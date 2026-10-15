Around 100 people and school groups gathered to greet the Sussexes for their first UK public appearance since 2022

By Issy Clarke

Meghan and Harry were greeted warmly as the couple stepped out for their first pseudo-royal engagement since returning to the UK.

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The couple excitedly greeted well-wishers and posed for selfies as they arrived in Nottingham on Thursday for the first of three official outings in the East Midlands. Around 100 people and school groups gathered to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their first UK public appearance since the Queen’s funeral in 2022.

Meghan took bunches of flowers from supporters who had waited to see her and Harry. Picture: Reuters

The couple spent a few minutes talking to members of the public and primary school children outside the Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

Meghan donned a burgundy trench coat and brown high heels as she stepped out in the city where the Sussexes announced their engagement in 2017. The Duchess was pictured with her arms full of bouquets of flowers gifted by royal onlookers as they walked through the crowd of delighted royal onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple. Read more: Harry and Meghan ready for first joint appearance since return to UK Read more: Harry and Meghan 'to spend Christmas in California' rather than with Royal Family

At one point Meghan turned her attention to the most British of topics – the weather, telling one member of the public who had gathered in the sunshine: “We’ve got lovely weather today. We got lucky.”. Picture: Reuters

At one point, Harry pretended to be outraged when he was told by onlookers that the bouquets and flowers they were holding were not for him. The Duke had been kneeling down to chat with twin girls, congratulating one of them on losing a tooth when the humorous moment unfolded. "Did you get a visit from the tooth fairy?" he asked, before adding: "£1 for each tooth! That's crazy." "We've got some flowers here," one of the women with the girls told Harry, before suggesting they were intended for the Duchess. Throwing his arms up in mock outrage, the Duke jokingly exclaimed: "I never get any flowers!" He added: "It's always to the missus."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Community Recording Studio in Nottingham 11 minutes later than their expected arrival. Picture: REUTERS/Hannah McKay

They are due to visit three charities, beginning with the Community Recording Studio with which Prince Harry has a long-standing relationship with. The Sussexes will also stop at Epic Partners, a sports mentoring charity for children aged four to 18, and the Hubb Community Kitchen, which Meghan has long supported. The couple returned to England in August with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, six years after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US. Although the high-profile events are not official royal engagements – with a letter to Government stakeholders authorised by the King last month clarifying the Sussexes remain “private citizens” – they are likely to bear all the hallmarks of such.

The couple returned to England in August with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, six years after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty