Meghan and Harry greet crowds in first appearance since moving back to UK on ‘royal-style’ visit to Nottingham
Around 100 people and school groups gathered to greet the Sussexes for their first UK public appearance since 2022
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Meghan and Harry were greeted warmly as the couple stepped out for their first pseudo-royal engagement since returning to the UK.
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The couple excitedly greeted well-wishers and posed for selfies as they arrived in Nottingham on Thursday for the first of three official outings in the East Midlands.
Around 100 people and school groups gathered to greet the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their first UK public appearance since the Queen’s funeral in 2022.
Meghan donned a burgundy trench coat and brown high heels as she stepped out in the city where the Sussexes announced their engagement in 2017.
The Duchess was pictured with her arms full of bouquets of flowers gifted by royal onlookers as they walked through the crowd of delighted royal onlookers hoping to catch a glimpse of the couple.
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At one point, Harry pretended to be outraged when he was told by onlookers that the bouquets and flowers they were holding were not for him.
The Duke had been kneeling down to chat with twin girls, congratulating one of them on losing a tooth when the humorous moment unfolded.
"Did you get a visit from the tooth fairy?" he asked, before adding: "£1 for each tooth! That's crazy."
"We've got some flowers here," one of the women with the girls told Harry, before suggesting they were intended for the Duchess.
Throwing his arms up in mock outrage, the Duke jokingly exclaimed: "I never get any flowers!"
He added: "It's always to the missus."
They are due to visit three charities, beginning with the Community Recording Studio with which Prince Harry has a long-standing relationship with.
The Sussexes will also stop at Epic Partners, a sports mentoring charity for children aged four to 18, and the Hubb Community Kitchen, which Meghan has long supported.
The couple returned to England in August with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, six years after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US.
Although the high-profile events are not official royal engagements – with a letter to Government stakeholders authorised by the King last month clarifying the Sussexes remain “private citizens” – they are likely to bear all the hallmarks of such.
The duke and duchess are said to consider themselves “public figures” and were caught off-guard by the letter outlining their position.
In 2020, Harry and Meghan carried out their final official public royal engagement together, when they joined the royal family at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey.
Quasi-royal visits will, however, be “relatively rare” for Meghan, with the Duchess focusing on her children, her As Ever lifestyle brand and rebooting her acting career.
During the away day, Harry and Meghan will gather at youth and community charity CRS, with the Duke meeting musician and poet Jah Digga, who attended CRS as a child, while the Duchess will join young girls for a confidence-building and bracelet-making workshop.
Harry last visited the studio in St Ann’s in September last year, when he personally donated £1.1 million to BBC Children in Need to support young people affected by violence.
The visit to Himmah Hub will involve a cooking class and the packing of food parcel donations, with the event reconnecting Meghan with women from the Hubb Community Kitchen.
The Duchess’s first solo project as a member of the royal family in 2018 was supporting a Hubb Community Kitchen cookbook by the cooks, who helped families affected by the Grenfell fire in London.
Epic Partners supports children, young people and families in the St Ann’s and Sneinton areas of the city through youth work, sport, mentoring and education.
Harry carried out solo visits last month, including attending the annual WellChild Awards.
The Sussexes are waiting to hear whether they will be granted taxpayer-funded security, with Harry said to fear a delay after Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced a review of security measures for the royal family and public figures in the wake of the death of Reform UK’s justice spokeswoman Ann Widdecombe.