The new Christmas series follows two previous seasons of With Love, Meghan, both of which drew mixed reviews.

The teaser shows the Duchess hosting friends, cooking in her kitchen and taking part in crafts and Christmas activities. Picture: Instagram @Meghan

By Alice Padgett

Meghan Markle planted a kiss on Prince Harry in the first trailer for her new Netflix festive series, released just hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at the Royal Variety Performance.

The teaser for With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration shows the Duchess hosting friends, cooking in her kitchen and taking part in Christmas activities. In one clip, she is seen leaning over to kiss Harry while he eats dinner, before setting up homemade advent calendars with the names of Archie and Lilibet visible. The video was posted on YouTube with the caption: “Unwrap the magic and let the festivities begin when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd!” Meghan, 44, later shared a snippet on Instagram, adding: “See you December 3rd.”

The video was posted on YouTube with the caption: “Unwrap the magic and let the festivities begin when With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration arrives December 3rd!” Meghan, 44, later shared a snippet on Instagram, adding: “See you December 3rd.” The teaser ends with an unexpected advert promoting products from her As Ever brand, including £27 jars of jam and marmalade, as Meghan tells viewers to “unwrap the magic” of Christmas. Read More: BBC issues apology to Princess of Wales after Remembrance blunder Read More: Princess of Wales urges business leaders to value 'time and tenderness' during landmark speech Among the guests appearing in the special are tennis star Naomi Osaka, chef Tom Colicchio, hospitality expert Will Guidara, philanthropist Kelly McKee Zajfen and Meghan’s longtime friend Lindsay Roth. The new series follows two previous seasons of With Love, Meghan, both of which drew mixed reviews. Some viewers criticised the show as “out of touch”, and ratings have reportedly struggled. One insider told the Mail: “This deal is dead. She had everything going for her - name, platform, press - and the numbers were dismal.”

Meghan shared a snippet on Instagram, writing: “See you December 3rd.”. Picture: Instagram @Meghan

It comes after the Sussexes agreed a scaled-back arrangement with Netflix, moving to a “multi-year, first-look deal” rather than the $100 million contract widely reported when they first signed with the streaming giant. The trailer arrives as Meghan prepares to return to acting for the first time in eight years, starring in the upcoming film Close Personal Friends alongside Lily Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding. Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate will attend the Royal Variety Performance in London tonight.

The Princess of Wales arriving at The Royal Variety Performance 2025, at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Alamy

Acts include the cast of Paddington: The Musical, Jessie J, Grammy-winner Laufey, Madness and Sir Stephen Fry. The show is hosted by Jason Manford and will close with a 400-strong celebration marking 40 years of Les Misérables. Kate’s appearance marks her first attendance since recovering from cancer. Giles Cooper, chairman of the Royal Variety Charity, said: “The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled that Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales will once again attend the Royal Variety Performance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attending the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Alamy