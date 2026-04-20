Robert Irwin is also close to Prince William and reportedly did not want to appear to be siding with the Sussexes

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex were reportedly open to meeting with the Irwin family. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly snubbed by the family of Steve Irwin during their visit to Australia.

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Prince Harry and Meghan were hoping to spend time with Robert Irwin, 22, son of legendary animal conservationist Steve, at their zoo in Queensland. A source told the magazine that "aligning with the Irwins'" worthy causes is something that Meghan and Harry could be on board with". However, according to the New Idea magazine, the family "meant no ill-will" towards the Sussexes but refrained from meeting them due to them because the family are "staunch monarchists and fiercely loyal to The Firm". Read more: 'Being a royal killed my mum... I told myself I don’t want this job,' says Harry in frank speech during Australia visit Read more: Harry dances with daughter of Australian Invictus games hero before joining Meghan to sail around Sydney Harbour

Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin are seen holding a portrait of their late father Steve Irwin at the 21st birthday celebrations for Bindi at Australia Zoo. Picture: Alamy

They also said Robert was close to Prince William due to his duties as an Earthshot Prize ambassador, and reportedly didn't want to upset him by appearing to side with Harry and Meghan. "It just wasn't possible," they added. Robert, who was made an ambassador in 2024, described the Earthshot Prize as "a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a liveable future for ourselves and future generations". The initiative was launched by the prince in 2020 and is designed to find innovative solutions to repair the planet by 2030.

The Duke and Duchess of York in Sydney. Picture: Alamy