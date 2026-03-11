The Duchess of Sussex will be the star guest at a women-only event in Sydney during several engagements in Australia next month.

Meghan will be interviewed on stage at the 2,699 Australian dollars (£1,440) per person event in April during her trip with the Duke of Sussex.

Her appearance was announced by Gemma O’Neill, host of the Her Best Life podcast, which is organising the 300-person event.

She said: “I have admired this woman (Meghan) and what she has endured, how she’s risen above it and how she has demonstrated how a woman can be pushed down and she can still rise.”

