The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand has shared Meghan’s top hosting tips, which include having “as much prepped as possible before guests arrive”. Picture: As Ever/Instagram

By Chay Quinn

The Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand has shared Meghan’s top hosting tips, which include having “as much prepped as possible before guests arrive”.

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Meghan, who relocated to the UK at the end of August, also advises saving one “simple task for the end”. In an Instagram post labelled “Meghan’s Hosting Notes”, her As Ever firm suggested it should be: “Something you can finish in the kitchen while everyone settles in.” It added: “A little preparation goes a long way toward making hosting feel effortless.”

The advice was accompanied by a picture of Meghan tying a white apron around her waist. The duchess’ Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which offered recommendations for hosting, cooking and crafting, was panned by critics when it was launched alongside As Ever, which sells jam and flower sprinkles, in 2025. Meghan welcomed her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen to the UK earlier this month, and Ms McKee Zajfen posted that the duchess has been given a “loving” reception on her return, which has been “beautiful to witness”.

The Princess of Wales’s sister, the then Pippa Middleton, once wrote a book called Celebrate, about entertaining, but it was mocked for its over-simplistic advice and even sparked a parody social media account. Meghan's latest release came after her husband, the Duke of Sussex, opened up on life back in Britain and said Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are "happy in school". Since Harry and Meghan flew back to the UK a month ago after six years living in the US, they have been involved in a public spat with Buckingham Palace about their status, and their children have moved schools after issues were raised by their security team. Harry, who is preparing to stage his Invictus Games for military veterans, was speaking after completing a skydive outside Toronto to honour a promise made to a 102-year-old Second World War veteran while raising awareness and support for military charities.

The Princess of Wales’s sister, the then Pippa Middleton (right), once wrote a book called Celebrate, about entertaining, but it was mocked for its over-simplistic advice and even sparked a parody social media account. Picture: Getty

He told the Canadian network CTV that things are going "great" after the family returned to Britain last month, and said of Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five: "The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus in Birmingham." Of his return, Harry added: "It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil. "It’s great to be back on terra firma, actually." Asked what prompted the family’s relocation, the Duke replied "lots of reasons" but did not elaborate, noting that he did not want to distract from his efforts to raise money for Canadian veterans charities. Speculation on the couple's return ranges from them wanting their children to develop a closer relationship with their grandfather the King, Meghan seeking a return to acting and the Sussexes wanting to increase their profile.

The Duke of Sussex, opened up on life back in Britain and said Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are "happy in school". Picture: Getty