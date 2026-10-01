The Duchess of Sussex has launched a luxury advent calendar, inspired by her Montecito mansion.

Meghan’s new As Ever product appears to feature an illustration of her Californian home, just over a month after the duchess moved back to the UK.

The inside of the box features the words “A magical celebration of the season”, and adds that the 24 handcrafted chocolates are there to “sweeten each day” and have been “thoughtfully inspired by our Montecito garden”.

Meghan and the Duke of Sussex made a dramatic u-turn and relocated to the UK at the end of August, six years after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US.

The limited-edition product has been created in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes and is set to appear on As Ever’s website for pre-order later on Thursday.

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