Meghan launches £112 advent calendar in first commercial venture since UK return
Meghan’s new As Ever product appears to feature an illustration of her Californian home
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The Duchess of Sussex has launched a luxury advent calendar, inspired by her Montecito mansion.
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Meghan’s new As Ever product appears to feature an illustration of her Californian home, just over a month after the duchess moved back to the UK.
The inside of the box features the words “A magical celebration of the season”, and adds that the 24 handcrafted chocolates are there to “sweeten each day” and have been “thoughtfully inspired by our Montecito garden”.
Meghan and the Duke of Sussex made a dramatic u-turn and relocated to the UK at the end of August, six years after quitting the working monarchy for a new life in the US.
The limited-edition product has been created in collaboration with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartes and is set to appear on As Ever’s website for pre-order later on Thursday.
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Meghan posted footage on Instagram of herself driving a golf buggy, with Compartes’ chief executive Jonathan Grahm sitting at her side.
The story was captioned “Christmas planning in June” and Meghan is seen smiling and saying “Hang on” as they drive along a path, with Mr Grahm saying “Stay tuned”.
The footage also shows colour sketches of the house, and the Sussexes’ labrador Pula carrying a soft toy in the shape of an As Ever pot of strawberry jam.
It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex branded Paparazzi photographers who were seen looking into the grounds of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s school “extraordinarily reckless”.
Two young men carrying backpacks are understood to have been seen by both private security and school staff walking the perimeter of Archie and Lilibet’s school, stopping at various points and looking into the grounds.
They were initially seen separately and were subsequently observed together before returning to a white van, which police later established was a rental vehicle, with officers later determining they were international photographers.
A spokesman for Harry and Meghan called the actions “an extraordinary lack of judgment” in the wake of the suspected terror plot near RAF Fairford, with a number of American children with families connected to the base said to attend the school.