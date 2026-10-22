Meghan adds teapot, candles and popcorn to lifestyle brand's holiday collection
The new additions form “chapter two” of the festive collection, with a post shared on the brand’s Instagram page promising it boasts “something for everyone on your list”.
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The Duchess of Sussex has launched new products for her lifestyle brand’s “Holiday Collection”, including a teapot priced at 98 US dollars (£73), two days after it was revealed Harry wants to reconcile with his family.
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The latest products to be added to Meghan’s As Ever brand include a “Signature Two-Wick Holiday Candle” which costs 98 US dollars (£73) and and a 65 dollar (£48) tub of chocolate-covered popcorn.
The new additions form “chapter two” of the festive collection, with a post shared on the brand’s Instagram page promising it boasts “something for everyone on your list”.
In the accompanying video, Meghan can be seen lighting a candle, filling a champagne glass and placing chocolate bars on plates at a dining table.
The launch comes just days after her husband admitted he wants his disagreements with William and the King to “work out”.
Asked in an interview with GQ magazine whether he grieves his “complicated” relationship with his father and brother, Harry said: “Yeah, yes, of course, from a family perspective, again another massively relatable issue for so many people.
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“There’s sibling disagreements, there’s broken relationships between, you know, kids and their parents, kids and one parent.
“That continues to come up with me the whole time by people that I speak to, so I know how relatable it is.”
“That’s partly probably why there’s so much fascination…,” he said, adding: “Then people maybe look at us and go, ‘how are you going to work it out?’.
“Then ‘maybe how I see you’re going to work it out, maybe that will help me work my stuff out’.
“Some people don’t want it to work out – I want it to work out.”
Harry added: “Of course I do.
“With everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile – that’s the key point.”
A Sussex spokesperson later confirmed his comments on others not wanting to work things out were “absolutely not intended as a swipe at his brother or any other member of his family”.
Asked if he thinks he could repair “this wound”, the Duke of Sussex told GQ: “Yeah of course, I think every wound… look, scars stick around forever but… what your perception is and what your mindset is to these things that have happened, certainly letting go of the past, that’s something that I would encourage everybody to do.
“If there’s certain things from the past that’s still affecting your everyday, that’s harder to let go of.
“But yeah, for me, there’s enough drama in the world and enough drama in people’s lives than to continue with issues with family.”