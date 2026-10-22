The new additions form “chapter two” of the festive collection, with a post shared on the brand’s Instagram page promising it boasts “something for everyone on your list”.

Meghan has announed a new range for her lifestyle brand. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Duchess of Sussex has launched new products for her lifestyle brand’s “Holiday Collection”, including a teapot priced at 98 US dollars (£73), two days after it was revealed Harry wants to reconcile with his family.

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The latest products to be added to Meghan’s As Ever brand include a “Signature Two-Wick Holiday Candle” which costs 98 US dollars (£73) and and a 65 dollar (£48) tub of chocolate-covered popcorn. The new additions form “chapter two” of the festive collection, with a post shared on the brand’s Instagram page promising it boasts “something for everyone on your list”. In the accompanying video, Meghan can be seen lighting a candle, filling a champagne glass and placing chocolate bars on plates at a dining table. The launch comes just days after her husband admitted he wants his disagreements with William and the King to “work out”. Asked in an interview with GQ magazine whether he grieves his “complicated” relationship with his father and brother, Harry said: “Yeah, yes, of course, from a family perspective, again another massively relatable issue for so many people. Read more: Meghan 'used' by Netflix to create publicity for The Gentlemen, friends claim Read more: Harry and Meghan ready for first joint appearance since return to UK

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet members of the public as they arrive at The Community Recording Studio. Picture: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty